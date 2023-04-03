Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gigi Hadid calls her first trip to India 'Unforgettable', visits Mumbai's CSMT station and Gateway of India

    Supermodel Gigi Hadid came to India to officially open the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC). She wrote a statement praising the Ambani family and posted photos from her Mumbai trip.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 9:01 AM IST

    Many Hollywood celebrities visited India last week for the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Supermodel Gigi Hadid was among those who attended the inauguration in Mumbai. She also went sight-seeing and visited the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal during her vacation. She wrote a beautiful message for the Ambani family after her 'unforgetabble' first trip to India.

    She wrote a statement praising the Ambani family for making her first trip to India 'unforgettable' after seeing the 'world-class' exhibit and attending the opening night. Along with the message, she posted a series of photos from her vacation.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

    Gigi penned, "Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @maccindia!It was an honor to be there to witness your family's vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India."

    She added, "After seeing the opening nights of 'The Great Indian Musical' and 'India in Fashion' exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions- from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions - I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love."

    Gigi Hadid was observed doing touristy things at Mumbai's CSMT station during her visit to India for the NMACC launch. According to a viral photo, Gigi was joined by two other people as she walked throughout the city, with the CSMT station being her only verified destination. It's still being determined where she went following the halt, but at least she's having fun in India!

    Gigi dressed comfortably for the scorching Mumbai weather, wearing a half jacket with flared trousers and a pair of shoes as she wore her tourist hat to explore the city's attractions. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Gigi Hadid lands in India for NMACC launch
    Gigi Hadid and other celebrities, like Penelope Cruz, Zendaya, and Tom Holland, are present in India to celebrate the official opening of NMACC. After two gorgeous days, netizens can't stop talking about Gigi and Zendaya's saree-clad avatar.

    Gigi wore a Rahul Mishra Kurta outfit, a white and gold saree, before breaking out the big guns. She was one of the finest dressed at the festivities, and the supermodel received admiration from everyone in town.
     

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 9:01 AM IST
