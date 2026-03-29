Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has announced the sequel to his 1983 classic, 'Masoom'. Titled 'Masoom: The Next Generation', it will see Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi return, joined by Manoj Bajpayee and a new ensemble cast.

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has officially announced the sequel to his acclaimed 1983 classic 'Masoom'. Tentatively titled 'Masoom: The Next Generation', the upcoming film will reunite original cast members Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, alongside Manoj Bajpayee and a fresh ensemble of actors. Kapur revealed the project during an interactive media session at the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026, where he also shared extensive insights into the evolving landscape of global cinema and the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence.

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Shekhar Kapur on Technology and Art

AI's Role in Democratizing Filmmaking

Addressing the intersection of technology and art, Kapur highlighted AI's role in democratizing the filmmaking process. He noted that AI tools are breaking traditional barriers of budget and scale, allowing a young filmmaker with minimal resources to create visuals comparable to a high-budget cinematic production. "Today, a child in 30,000 will make a film worth 300 crores," he said.

Human Intuition vs. Artificial Intelligence

Kapur reflected on the analog era, recalling how it once took three hours to light a celluloid shot and how actors preferred specific cameras. He observed that cinema has always created its own reality, but today, AI tools can instantly generate that reality from a simple written paragraph.

Despite this technological leap, Kapur emphasized the inherent limitations of AI, defining it as an algorithmic scraping tool devoid of true human instinct. "AI is not instinctive... it is not intuitive," he remarked. He argued that while AI can replicate previously expressed feelings, it cannot generate original emotion, experience the fear of death, or fall in love.

Highlighting human unpredictability, he added, "I am mad sometimes. AI can't be mad. Not as mad as I can be. So, I must use that madness." For Kapur, the primary challenge for modern directors is to cultivate their human intuition to outpace artificial intelligence.

Global Potential of Indian Storytelling

Shifting focus to the global box office potential of Indian cinema, Kapur expressed immense confidence in the country's storytelling heritage. He cited the epic Mahabharat as an unparalleled narrative, stating, "No one has ever told a story like Mahabharat. We are storytellers to the world... We need to find out how to tell stories so that the rest of the world understands them... Our filmmakers are just as good.."

To achieve global resonance, he urged filmmakers to bridge cultural gaps by adapting their storytelling language so international audiences can easily understand Indian folktales. (ANI)