Ram Charan to Vijay: 8 South actors who own successful businesses

Entertainment
Ram Charan owns TruJet, a Hyderabad-based airline. Here are 8 prominent South actors who own thriving businesses.
Vijay owns wedding halls in Chennai named after his mother- Shoba, his son - Sanjay and his wife - Sangeetha.
He owns the BlackHawks Hyderabad Conservatory team, theatre multiplex AVD, digital OTT platform AHA, film production company King of the Hill and streetwear brand Rowdy.
He owns a film production company named G Mahesh Babu Entertainment.
In 2015, Tamannah Bhatia turned entrepreneur with the launch of her online jewellery store named witengold.com.
Nagarjuna runs several restaurants in Hyderabad and is also the co-founder of N3 Realty Enterprises.
Renowned South industry superstar Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu owns a baby and maternal nutrition brand named Care & Cares.
Rana Daggubati is the co-owner of CAA KWAN, a boutique talent management agency.