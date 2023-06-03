Entertainment

Ram Charan to Vijay: 8 South actors who own successful businesses

Ram Charan owns TruJet, a Hyderabad-based airline. Here are 8 prominent South actors who own thriving businesses.

Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay owns wedding halls in Chennai named after his mother- Shoba, his son - Sanjay and his wife - Sangeetha.

Vijay Deverakonda

He owns the BlackHawks Hyderabad Conservatory team, theatre multiplex AVD, digital OTT platform AHA, film production company King of the Hill and streetwear brand Rowdy.

Mahesh Babu

He owns a film production company named G Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

Tamannaah Bhatia

In 2015, Tamannah Bhatia turned entrepreneur with the launch of her online jewellery store named witengold.com.

Akkineni Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna runs several restaurants in Hyderabad and is also the co-founder of N3 Realty Enterprises.

Kajal Aggarwal

Renowned South industry superstar Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu owns a baby and maternal nutrition brand named Care & Cares.

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati is the co-owner of CAA KWAN, a boutique talent management agency.

