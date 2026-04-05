Sharon Stone revealed she fast-forwards through modern 'blatant, harsh' sex scenes on TV. Reflecting on 'Basic Instinct', she argued for suggestion over explicitness, stating that mystery and yearning are the basis of profound sexuality.

Stone on Modern Depictions of Sexuality

Hollywood icon Sharon Stone has opened up about her approach to modern depictions of sexuality on television, saying she often fast-forwards through "blatant, harsh" sex scenes that detract from her imagination.

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During a recent interview, as per Deadline, the Academy Award nominee reflected on the 1992 erotic thriller 'Basic Instinct' and its infamous interrogation scene. Stone emphasized that the power of sexuality lies in suggestion rather than explicitness. "It wasn't even an entire frame of film," she said of the now-notorious nude scene. "And, so, people were desperately trying to figure it out. And I think that idea of, 'Oh, my God,' this hope, this wonder, this mystery, this intrigue, this yearning is something that is what all of our profound sexuality is based in," she said, as per Deadline.

Stone explained that contemporary television often misses this subtlety. "So often, now, when sex scenes come on TV, I fast-forward. I don't want to see it. I don't want to have to go through all of this blatant, harsh sexuality. For me, it steals from my own imagination. And I prefer my yearning, mystery, desire. I want to keep that alive inside myself," she said, as quoted by Deadline.

Revisiting 'Basic Instinct' Controversy

The interview also revisited Stone's experiences during the making of 'Basic Instinct'. In a 2021 Vanity Fair excerpt from her memoir 'The Beauty of Living Twice', Stone recalled being misled about the film's nude scene by director Paul Verhoeven. "That was how I saw my va--na, shot for the first time," she wrote, recounting her reaction while watching the final cut in a room filled with agents and lawyers.

Stone criticized alternative interpretations of the scene, saying, "The other points of view are bulls--t. It was me and my parts up there," as quoted by Deadline.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, Stone will next appear in the third season of HBO's 'Euphoria', portraying a legendary showrunner. Maude Apatow's Lexi serves as her assistant in the continuation of the Sam Levinson drama. (ANI)