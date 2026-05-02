Sharib Hashmi shared a sketch of Michael Jackson he made at age 12, revealing his own 12-year-old daughter is now also a fan. He called it a 'love beyond generations,' also posting a photo with MJ's wax statue from Madame Tussauds NYC.

Actor Sharib Hashmi recently shared an adorable memory from his childhood, as he brought back nostalgia for fans of the 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson. Hashmi, on Saturday, took to Instagram to post a sketch of Jackson that he made when he was just 12 years old in 1988. The actor had even signed the drawing, making it a special keepsake from his childhood days.

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A Love Beyond Generations

What made the post even more touching was how the actor connected his past with the present. Sharing a moment that shows how admiration can travel across generations, Hashmi spoke about how his daughter has now become a fan too. Calling it a "love... beyond generations," he shared that his 12-year-old daughter is now just as fond of Michael Jackson as he was at her age. He wrote, "I made this #MichaelJackson sketch when I was 12.. aur aaj meri 12 saal ki beti bhi uski deewani ho gayi hai!! The love for this man goes beyond generations (red heart emoji) Bole toh Bhai allag level hai (red heart emoji) ."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharib Hashmi (@mrfilmistaani)

Along with the sketch, the actor also shared a picture from 2022 when he visited Madame Tussauds in New York with his daughter. The photo featured them posing with Michael Jackson's wax statue, adding another personal touch to the memory. "Pic 1: 1988...Pic 2 : 2022 (Madame Tussauds NYC) [ Michael, Michael Jackson, King Of Pop, MJ, Legend, Icon, Madame Tussauds, Jaafar Jackson ]," he added.

Biopic 'Michael' Sparks Renewed Interest

Meanwhile, interest around Michael Jackson's life has seen a rise again with the release of his biopic titled 'Michael,' which hit theatres recently. The film stars Jaafar Jackson in the lead role and also features actors like Colman Domingo and Nia Long. The film also stars Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, along with Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, and Larenz Tate. The biopic's release has reignited discussion around Michael Jackson's legacy, which remains polarised due to his global musical influence and long-standing legal controversies.

Jaafar Jackson, speaking about the film in an interview cited by People magazine, described his experience watching it, saying, "As soon as it came on, it was a completely different experience than what I thought it was going to be. It went by so fast... the second time I saw it was a completely different experience. I was able to understand what the story is and really allow myself to enjoy what's on the screen."