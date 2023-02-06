Grammys 2023: Bengaluru-based music composer Ricky Kej wins his third Grammy

During the 65th Grammy Awards, Indian composer and producer Ricky Kej received a Grammy for his album Divine Tides. The record was nominated for Best Immersive Audio Album, with immersive producers Stewart Copeland, Kej, Herbert Waltl, and Eric Schilling receiving credit. This is his third Grammy award.

Ricky Kej first Indian to win 3 Grammys

Ricky Kej and Stewart Copeland collaborated on 'Divine Tides,' which won another Grammy for Best New Age Album in 2022. The composer has already received recognition for his 2015 Winds of Samsara CD. He had previously stated that he was "very happy" to be nominated for a third Grammy Award. Divine Tides has been my most innovative and successful record to date, and I am honoured and humbled by the praise it has received. Stewart Copeland and I produced divine Tides as an immersive audio experience. We believed our music would take our viewers to wonderful locations and feelings, and this nomination for 'Best Immersive Audio Album' confirms our hard work and love for Divine Tides.

About Divine Tides

Divine Tides is a dedication to Vasudeva Kutumbakam - The World is One Family. The album, which includes nine songs and eight music videos, was shot all over the world, from the breathtaking splendour of the Indian Himalayas to the icy woodlands of Spain. The record has received several honours at international festivals, including a Grammy Award in 2022.

Ricky Kej earned two Grammy Awards in the Best New Age Album category, one in 2015 for his album 'Winds of Samsara' and one in 2022 for his album 'Divine Tides'.