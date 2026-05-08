Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has reacted strongly to fake death reports, assuring fans he is "healthy and happy." He called the rumours "not good" in a video message and announced his plan to take legal action by filing a cyber complaint.

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has reacted strongly after fake reports about his death started circulating online. The actor called the rumours "completely fake" and said he is "healthy and happy."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a video message shared on his Instagram account, Shakti Kapoor called rumours "not good." The veteran actor said he plans to take legal action and file a cyber complaint against those spreading the false news. Addressing his fans and followers, Kapoor said, "Hello everyone, the news of my death is completely fake. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it. I am going to cyber complain about it. But this is not good. That's not good." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Kapoor (@shaktikapoor)

A Look at Shakti Kapoor's Career

Shakti Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most popular character actors and is known for playing both comic and villainous roles. Over the years, he has appeared in more than 700 films and became especially famous during the 1980s and 1990s. Some of his well-known films include 'Raja Babu,' 'Andaz Apna Apna,' 'ChaalBaaz,' 'Coolie No. 1,' 'Judwaa, Satte Pe Satta' and 'Bol Radha Bol.'

Recent Film Appearances

The actor was last seen in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi,' directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film starred Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Before that, he also appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)