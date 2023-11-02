Shah Rukh Khan turns 58: King Khan treats fans with 'Jawan' OTT release with humourous promo [WATCH]

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday with a surprise: the release of his blockbuster film "Jawan" on an OTT platform, along with a humorous promo, delighting his fans

Celebrating his 58th birthday, Bollywood's iconic superstar Shah Rukh Khan had an enchanting surprise in the wings for his loyal fanbase. He unveiled his latest blockbuster film, "Jawan," in collaboration with leading actress Nayanthara, for streaming on an over-the-top (OTT) platform.

Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday was made extra special with a fantastic treat for his fans, as he released "Jawan" on an OTT platform on this special occasion. "Jawan" is an action thriller that had set the box office on fire, and now fans can enjoy the extended cut of the film via digital streaming. The OTT release also includes a humorous promo featuring the charismatic King Khan himself.

Shah Rukh Khan's announcement of the OTT release of "Jawan" was marked by a quirky and entertaining approach. The OTT platform revealed the digital release in a hilarious manner on Thursday, November 2, right at the stroke of midnight when Shah Rukh Khan turned 58. In the promo, Shah Rukh Khan playfully threatened the platform to release the movie on OTT within the next two minutes, disrupting their original plans for a weekend release. When requested with a heartfelt plea, "Please meri 'Mannat' hai aapse" (It’s my request to you), he humorously responded, "Aye, Mannat toh meri hai" (Mannat is mine). Ultimately, the platform agreed to release the film immediately.

Shah Rukh Khan added his signature charm to the announcement by reciting a popular dialogue from the movie in a new way. Instead of an explosive revelation, a Happy Birthday banner was unveiled, and Shah Rukh Khan even cut a cake, sharing, "Mere janamdin par aap sabke liye tofa” (A gift to you on my birthday).

"Jawan" was a highly anticipated film, marking the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee. The film achieved tremendous commercial success, and SRK's portrayal in a dual role garnered immense love from the audience. The palpable on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and his leading lady, Nayanthara, received widespread acclaim. The film featured a talented ensemble cast, with notable names such as Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, and the versatile Sunil Grover. Furthermore, the movie was enriched by impactful cameo appearances by renowned actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.

Now, fans can enjoy an extended version of "Jawan" as it is currently streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, offering an even more thrilling experience for Shah Rukh Khan's fans to celebrate his birthday.