Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan led Bollywood's birthday wishes for Anant Ambani. SRK praised his positive work, and Salman called him selfless. Celebrations are underway across India, including events for elephants and other charitable acts.

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have led the early line of wishes for Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Anant Ambani. Taking to their respective social media handles, SRK and Salman shared birthday posts for Anant Ambani and sent much warmth and greetings.

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In his Instagram post, Shah Rukh wrote, "Here's wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday... May you continue to do all the good u do..and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always."

Likewise, Salman shared a couple of pictures, including a playful snap showing the actor hugging Anant Ambani. "Happy birthday to the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many ... my younger brother Anant," he wrote.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and many other celebrities were recently present in Jamnagar as guests of the Ambani family for a special event. Reportedly, the celebs arrived to attend the lavish birthday party of Anant Ambani.

Nationwide Celebrations and Philanthropy

Meanwhile, celebrations have begun across the country to mark Anant Ambani's 31st birthday, with a wave of festive spirit visible among the people. Well-wishers and members of various communities have come together to commemorate the occasion through charitable initiatives, social gatherings, and more.

Special Event at Jaipur's Hathi Gaon

A special event was organised at Jaipur's Hathi Gaon (Elephant Village) to celebrate Anant Ambani's birthday. The celebration featured a colourful setup with pink and white balloons, a red carpet, and a long table laid with fruits, including bananas, watermelons, and papayas, which elephants enjoyed.

Commitment to Temple and Animal Welfare in Kerala

Anant Ambani, earlier this month, announced Rs 18 crore in contributions towards temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala, including Rs 6 crore in donations to the Rajrajeshwaram and Guruvayur temples and a Rs 12 crore commitment to restore the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram, alongside new initiatives for the care of temple elephants. (ANI)