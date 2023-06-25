Shriya Saran attacked by trolls for 'wardrobe malfunction' in denim attire (PHOTOS)

Shriya Saran looked just drop-dead gorgeous and stunning in all denim strapless cut-out waisted attire at an event. But social media users disagree. She came under the radar of netizens for her uncomfortable and unsuitable outfit choice. The users have trolled her for this outfit choice on social media.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Drishyam 2 actress Shriya Saran looked bold and beautiful in her strapless denim cut-out waisted dress at an awards event. Users claimed it was a wardrobe malfunction. A user claimed, "It’s looking so bad on her."

Shriya Saran opted for an all-denim cut-out look for the event night. This outfit is receiving flak from users, who are not impressed with this attire choice. A user shared, "Urfi Javed lite version has arrived.

Even when Shriya Saran oozed poise and confidence in her denim attire on the red carpet, the netizens and users trolled her relentlessly. A troll said, "Kya ho gaya hai sabko…. Turning urfi."

Shriya Saran had a tied ponytail with a statement neckpiece on her neck to enhance her denim outfit. But, the users and netizens on social media have called her out, saying this outfit does not suit her. A netizen adds, "Wat is this… fashion disaster."

Shriya Saran's denim attire photos went viral on social media. Many have said that the denim outfit does not look good on her. One user wrote, "Why is everyone borrowing clothes from urfi nowadays."

Shriya's bold ensemble outfit oozed confidence and glam on the red carpet but one fan trolled her brutally in comments and said, "Such a stupid dress, why this is so cheap fashion some people think this is high class Not classy at all."

Nonetheless, this time, the users on social media and even netizens are not happy with Shriya's outfit choice for the event. One user adds, "Pagal aurat URFIIII ki behen lag rahi heh horrible dress."