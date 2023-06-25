Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shriya Saran attacked by trolls for 'wardrobe malfunction' in denim attire (PHOTOS)

    First Published Jun 25, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    Shriya Saran looked just drop-dead gorgeous and stunning in all denim strapless cut-out waisted attire at an event. But social media users disagree. She came under the radar of netizens for her uncomfortable and unsuitable outfit choice. The users have trolled her for this outfit choice on social media.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Drishyam 2 actress Shriya Saran looked bold and beautiful in her strapless denim cut-out waisted dress at an awards event. Users claimed it was a wardrobe malfunction. A user claimed, "It’s looking so bad on her."

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shriya Saran opted for an all-denim cut-out look for the event night. This outfit is receiving flak from users, who are not impressed with this attire choice. A user shared, "Urfi Javed lite version has arrived.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Even when Shriya Saran oozed poise and confidence in her denim attire on the red carpet, the netizens and users trolled her relentlessly. A troll said, "Kya ho gaya hai sabko…. Turning urfi."

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shriya Saran had a tied ponytail with a statement neckpiece on her neck to enhance her denim outfit. But, the users and netizens on social media have called her out, saying this outfit does not suit her. A netizen adds, "Wat is this… fashion disaster."

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shriya Saran's denim attire photos went viral on social media. Many have said that the denim outfit does not look good on her. One user wrote, "Why is everyone borrowing clothes from urfi nowadays."

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shriya's bold ensemble outfit oozed confidence and glam on the red carpet but one fan trolled her brutally in comments and said, "Such a stupid dress, why this is so cheap fashion some people think this is high class Not classy at all."

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nonetheless, this time, the users on social media and even netizens are not happy with Shriya's outfit choice for the event. One user adds, "Pagal aurat URFIIII ki behen lag rahi heh horrible dress."

