    Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan posters vandalized as mobs oppose outside a theatre in Mira Road - REPORT

    In the last few days, the Pathaan fever starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles, has taken over everyone. The fans are loving every bit of the film.

    Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan posters vandalized as mobs oppose outside a theatre in Mira Road - REPORT
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

    Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Its box office performance stunned all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

    A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan exceeds Rs 429 crores worldwide in 4 days, is an unstoppable force at box office

    Since the last few days, the Pathaan fever has taken over everyone. Fans are just loving every bit of the film. But a certain group of people are protesting against the release. The latest buzz is that a mob on Sunday created a ruckus outside a theatre in Mumbai. According to reports by a leading Indian news wire agency, a mob on Sunday vandalized a theatre in the Mira Road area in Mumbai that screened Pathaan. This group wanted to protest against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer film.

    The report also declared that a group of men carrying saffron flags and allegedly chanting Jai Shri Ram, were creating a ruckus and nuisance outside the cinema hall. They even damaged Pathaan film posters. The reports further state that the mob could not reach inside the theatre as the security guards were quite alert and stopped them at the gates.

    Besides, Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office. It has collected 429 crores gross worldwide in four days. Pathaan hit another 100 crore+ day on its fourth day, as it minted 53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, All Dubbed versions), taking the India gross to Rs 64 crores. The overseas gross on day four stands at 52 crores, escalating the total collection on its fourth day to Rs 116 crores.

    ALSO READ: Spotted: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, and other celebs

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
