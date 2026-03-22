Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan extended heartfelt Eid wishes to his fans, hoping for 'love and light'. On the work front, SRK's next film 'King', co-starring Suhana Khan, is slated for a Christmas 2026 release.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday night penned a heartfelt Eid message for all, wishing them "love and light." Taking to Instagram, SRK wrote, "Here's wishing you and your families a joyful, peaceful and blessed Eid. Love and light to one and all, may we get all that we pray for and more... Eid Mubarak!!" He also posted a picture in which he can be seen making an adaab gesture in a graceful way.

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In no time, fans chimed in the comment section and wished SRK a happy Eid. "Eid Mubarak king," a social media user commented. "Eid Mumbarak to the one & only King of Bollywood," a fan wrote.

SRK's Upcoming Film 'King'

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is all set to come up with 'King' this year. Recently, SRK and director Siddharth Anand officially announced that King will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release. Along with the date, the team also shared fresh visuals from the film. The new clips showed Shah Rukh Khan in a bold and intense avatar, hinting at a high-action story. Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Saurabh Shukla, and Suhana Khan are also a part of 'King'.