Shah Rukh Khan mourned the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, calling her a 'pillar of Indian cinema'. Many other Bollywood celebrities also paid tribute to the 92-year-old singer, who passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is mourning the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, remembering her as "one of the pillars of Indian cinema." In a heartfelt post on social media, SRK wrote, "It's truly sad to learn about Asha Tai's passing. Her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come."

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The actor noted how the late singer would always shower him with blessings and love. "A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and I will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai. Love you," he added. In his post, SRK also included a picture of himself with Asha Bhosle, showcasing an endearing bond between them.

Bollywood celebrities pay tribute

Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward, mourning the demise of the 'Le Gayi' singer. Joining the line of tributes are Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Akshay Kumar, Shankar Mahadevan, Usha Uthup, Karan Johar, Kajol, Hema Malini, and Chiranjeevi, who revisited the music legend's journey, celebrating a voice that truly defined generations in India.

Asha Bhosle dies at 92

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle died on Sunday. She was 92. Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

Bhosle is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren. She will be cremated with full state honours on Monday.

A musical legacy

Asha Bhosle lent her voice to the songs 'Ang Lag Ja Balma' from Mera Naam Joker and 'Thandee Thandee Sawan Ki Phuhaar' from Jagte Raho, both of which were films associated with Raj Kapoor. (ANI)