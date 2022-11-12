FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

The actor has been booked under Section 336 (acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has landed in trouble after pulling off a car stunt during a rally with the Jana Sena Party chief reportedly being booked for endangering lives and flouting traffic laws. The actor was seen sitting on top of his car during a rally, a stunt aimed at projecting his 'larger than life' image.

The video, showing Kalyan sitting with his legs stretched out over the car as it speeds through the streets of Guntur, went viral on social media. However, the law seems to have caught up with the actor, and now an FIR has reportedly been lodged against the actor.

The actor had made the grand entry on November 5 in Ippatam village in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district. He was there to meet locals whose homes had reportedly been demolished for road widening.

Besides Kalyan, there were others, too, clinging on to both sides of the vehicle that was being followed by party cadre on bikes and cars. That included his security staff. None of those on bikes wore helmets. Even as the video went viral, questions were raised over road safety and flagrant violation of traffic laws.

The actor, whose party is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Andhra Pradesh, had Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. According to media reports, the actor-turned-politician prepared a five-page brief for the Prime Minister over state politics. He is believed to have raised the issue of the state government targeting opposition leaders.