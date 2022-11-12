Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover welcome baby girl

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have become parents to a baby girl on November 12. Their daughter is nearly a week younger than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, who was born on November 6.

After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have become parents to a baby girl. According to reports, Bipasha delivered the child on Saturday. Both mother and child are said to be fine and healthy.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have become the newest parents in the Hindi film industry. Bipasha delivered the baby at a private hospital in Mumbai, reportedly. The couple is yet to announce the arrival of their daughter, officially. Last week, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter into this world on November 6.

This is the third good news within a week’s time that the Hindi film industry has received. After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s child, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary also welcomed their second child on Friday. The common factor between all three couples is that they become parents to a baby girl.

ALSO READ: ‘I shouldn’t be on the news,’ says Vir Das amidst protests over alleged ‘anti-India’ remarks

Since the time the couple announced that they are expecting their child, Bipasha Basu has shared multiple glimpses of her growing baby bump. She has also put-up pictures from her baby shower ceremony which was held sometime back. Recently, she put up bold and beautiful snaps of herself wearing a golden strapless gown that revealed her baby bump along with her toned legs. She was also trolled for the outfit and the photoshoot.

ALSO READ: Brahmastra Part Two: Dev: Will Ayan Mukerji's film be inspired by SS Rajamouli’s ‘Bahubali 2’?

Not just pictures from her pregnancy phase, Bipasha Basu also posted a video recently that read “Baby on the way”. The video showed Bipasha trying to groove with her husband Karan Singh Grover. Taking to the caption, she wrote, “Can barely move anymore,” using hashtags such as parents-to-be and mama-to-be.

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married on April 30, 2016. It is after six years of their marriage that the couple have welcomed their firstborn. They first met on the sets of 'Alone'. After dating for a year, the couple decided to tie the knot. Before marrying the ‘Jism’ actress, Karan was married to actresses Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget.