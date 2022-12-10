Shah Rukh Khan drops another still of 'glamorous' Deepika Padukone from Pathaan; Check out

Pathaan’s first song - Besharam Rang will be released on December 12. Deepika’s gorgeous avatar in the song poster had left everyone stunned. Here's another still which was released by SRK. Check out.

One of the most eagerly anticipated films is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Besharam Rang, the first song from the movie Pathaan, will be released on December 12 while fans impatiently await the movie. While everyone was in awe with Deepika's stunning appearance in the song poster, it appears that even King Khan cannot stop complimenting the actress.

On Saturday, the actor posted a gorgeous still of Deepika Padukone, his co-star in the song, on his social media accounts. Deepika Padukone may be seen gazing intently towards the camera in the image. She looks stunning as ever in yellow swimwear.

Taking to social media, the actor wrote: "Mirror mirror on the wall, she's the most glamorous of them all! Besharam Rang song dropping on 12th Dec at 11 AM. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also shared images from the song. Check out:

Siddharth Anand, the film's director, previously disclosed that the Pathaan producers are working to keep the movie's narrative a mystery and that they have planned to release the soundtrack before the theatrical trailer.

Shah Rukh makes his big-screen comeback in the movie as a gun-toting spy with a licence to kill after a four-year absence.

Pathaan also includes John Abraham in pivotal roles with Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. After the 2018 film Zero, this is SRK's return to the big screen. The film will be released in theatres in January of next year. In addition to Pathaan Deepika, she is working on Project K and Fighter.

The song showcases Deepika as the sexy diva she is and demonstrates their electrifying chemistry. On January 25, 2023, Pathaan will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.