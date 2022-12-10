Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A glance at how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would divide their parenting duties for Raha

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently finished one month of parenthood, and we can tell they both are on cloud nine. The couple welcomed their daughter on November 6, and their fans have been waiting to see the baby's face since then.

    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently completed one month of parenthood, and we bet they both are currently on cloud nine. These two Bollywood stars welcomed their first child on November 6; since then, their fans have eagerly awaited seeing the baby Kapoor's face. The family named their firstborn Raha, and they grabbed a lot of attention. Well, Ranbir recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival, which is happening in Jeddah, currently. 

    Ranbir Kapoor talks about dividing parenting duties with Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are both very successful actors in Bollywood, and for sure, it will be difficult for both of them to juggle parent duties and work. When Ranbir was asked about this, he instantly spoke about dividing parent duties with Alia Bhatt. The Shamshera actor gave a witty comment saying he does not work much. It is only about 180-200 days in a year that he works. He added that Alia does much more work and is way busier, but he knows they will balance it out. "Maybe I will take a break when she's working, or she can, when I am out for work," told the actor. 

    Ranbir Kapoor and his life on the professional and personal front: The year 2022 has been a remarkable year for the fans of Ranbir Kapoor. This year in April got married to his lady love Alia Bhatt. They became parents of a baby girl this year in November.

    On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in the film Animal, along with Rashmika Mandanna. Later, he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in an untitled movie. We can say he has a hectic schedule lined up. 

    Currently, on maternity break, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Karan Johar's movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This movie also stars Dharmendra, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. She also has her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in The Heart Of Stone.

