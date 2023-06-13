Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan AskSRK session: Fans were in awe on social media with Pathaan star’s witty replies

    Bollywood’s King Khan is known for spending casual time with his fans on Twitter with his session #AskSRK. He replies to fans' queries and entertains them with incredibly clever and funny responses. By Mahalekshmi

    Shah Rukh Khan AskSRK session Fans were in awe on social media with Pathaan star witty replies MAH
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 1:22 PM IST

    Known to have some of the most loyal fans worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan ensures that he reciprocates the love, admiration, and respect he receives. He is again in the news with his unique replies in the #AskSRK session, making the rounds and leaving netizens in stitches.

    The global superstar delivered a blockbuster film earlier this year with Pathaan, attaining milestones at the box office and making history. With his new movie, Jawan all set to release soon, fans anticipate seeing their favourite star on the big screen.

    Also Read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke bash: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan are all smiles at the event

    In his efforts to stay connected with his fans, SRK hosted, yet another Q&a session on Twitter, and his effortlessly charming and witty replies are not to be missed. Take a gander at few of them.

    Evening plans all set
    A fan on twitter used the platform to enquire of Shah Rukh Khan had any evening plans scheduled for the day, to which the actor replied, "Was thinking will watch Jawan with Atlee." 

    Jawan is challenging
    Another user asked Shah Rukh Khan which of the two films was more physically challenging for him- Dunki or Jawan, and to that he replied, "Jawan for sure lots of action."

    Shah Rukh Khan AskSRK session Fans were in awe on social media with Pathaan star witty replies MAH

    A screening request
    A fan of Shah Rukh Khan was seen requesting the actor to show him Jawan just once, and the actor responded in his tenacious humour by saying, "Sure let’s meet on 7th of September"

    Also Read: HOTNESS ALERT! Nora Fatehi flaunts her sexy figure in backless satin dress (Photos)

    Shah Rukh Khan AskSRK session Fans were in awe on social media with Pathaan star witty replies MAH

    Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan 
    “Say something about our Jawan villain,” asked a fan to the actor during the session and he graciously replied saying, “@VijaySethuOffl is awesome one of favourite actors and in Jawan he is toooooo cool"

    Shah Rukh Khan AskSRK session Fans were in awe on social media with Pathaan star witty replies MAH

    This is just a glimpse of the actor’s engagements with his lovely admirers. For more, you can always catch up with SRK on his twitter and maybe ask him some of your own questions as well.
     

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adipurush movie review OUT: Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film worth your MONEY? Read this RBA

    Adipurush movie review OUT: Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film worth your MONEY? Read this

    Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma love story: Actress finally goes official about their 'relationship' status vma

    Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma love story: Actress finally goes official about their 'relationship' status

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke bash: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan are all smiles at the event vma

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke bash: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan are all smiles at the event

    Karan Deol Roka ceremony: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, all brothers in one frame (Photos) RBA

    Karan Deol Roka ceremony: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, all brothers in one frame (Photos)

    Talented Malayalam actor Kazan Khan passes away; know details ATG

    Talented Malayalam actor Kazan Khan passes away; know details

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-369 13 June 2023 updates prize money winning ticket numbers

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-369 13 June 2023: Check prize money, time of draw

    Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh NH-44 as they continue sit-in protest; check alternative routes AJR

    Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh NH-44 as they continue sit-in protest; check alternative routes

    Gautam Gambhir blames 'Hero-Worship' culture for India's struggle to win an ICC Trophy osf

    Gautam Gambhir blames 'Hero-Worship' culture for India's struggle to win an ICC Trophy

    Kerala HSCAP Plus One trial allotment to be ANNOUNCED today; Here's HOW to check anr

    Kerala HSCAP Plus One trial allotment to be ANNOUNCED today; Here's HOW to check

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M's hypocrisy and lies exposed, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M's hypocrisy and lies exposed, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon