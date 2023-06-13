Shah Rukh Khan AskSRK session: Fans were in awe on social media with Pathaan star’s witty replies

Bollywood’s King Khan is known for spending casual time with his fans on Twitter with his session #AskSRK. He replies to fans' queries and entertains them with incredibly clever and funny responses. By Mahalekshmi

Known to have some of the most loyal fans worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan ensures that he reciprocates the love, admiration, and respect he receives. He is again in the news with his unique replies in the #AskSRK session, making the rounds and leaving netizens in stitches.

The global superstar delivered a blockbuster film earlier this year with Pathaan, attaining milestones at the box office and making history. With his new movie, Jawan all set to release soon, fans anticipate seeing their favourite star on the big screen.

In his efforts to stay connected with his fans, SRK hosted, yet another Q&a session on Twitter, and his effortlessly charming and witty replies are not to be missed. Take a gander at few of them.

Evening plans all set

A fan on twitter used the platform to enquire of Shah Rukh Khan had any evening plans scheduled for the day, to which the actor replied, "Was thinking will watch Jawan with Atlee."

Jawan is challenging

Another user asked Shah Rukh Khan which of the two films was more physically challenging for him- Dunki or Jawan, and to that he replied, "Jawan for sure lots of action."

A screening request

A fan of Shah Rukh Khan was seen requesting the actor to show him Jawan just once, and the actor responded in his tenacious humour by saying, "Sure let’s meet on 7th of September"

Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan

“Say something about our Jawan villain,” asked a fan to the actor during the session and he graciously replied saying, “@VijaySethuOffl is awesome one of favourite actors and in Jawan he is toooooo cool"

This is just a glimpse of the actor’s engagements with his lovely admirers. For more, you can always catch up with SRK on his twitter and maybe ask him some of your own questions as well.

