Shah Rukh Khan-Arijit Singh duo are a sure HIT; Raees' 'Zaalima' to Jawan's 'Chaleya' are proof

Shah Rukh and Arijit Singh, a cherished duo, never fail to captivate with hits like 'Hawayein' and 'Zaalima'. Their synergy radiates magic, in Jawan's new song 'Chaleya', resonating love that transcends borders and enchants listeners. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

The cherished and adored superstar-singer duo, Shah Rukh and Arijit Singh has enamored audiences with their chart-topping hits like 'Hawayein', 'Zaalima', 'Mera Naam Tu', and 'Gerua', among others. Their latest offering, 'Chaleya', marks a triumphant comeback, captivating not only the nation but also global audiences. The synergy between SRK and Arijit Singh undeniably radiates magic, reinforcing the notion that their collaborations result in enchanting melodies. 'Chaleya' resonates with love and romance, reaffirming the duo's ability to craft musical masterpieces that transcend borders and resonate deeply with listeners.

'Chaleya', Anirudh's exceptional composition comes to life with the melodious voices of Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao in the Hindi rendition. The song's vibrancy finds new heights with the renowned Farah Khan's choreography, adding an extra touch of elegance to its inherent charm. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's presence in the music video is truly breathtaking, adding to the visual spectacle.

Gathering a remarkable 35 million YouTube views across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions, the song achieved the distinction of being the world's most-watched video within its initial 24 hours of release. 'Chaleya' has asserted its dominance atop both YouTube and YouTube Music charts, affirming its widespread acclaim. The song's multi-lingual allure and the compelling chemistry shared among the stars have unquestionably resonated with diverse audiences across linguistic boundaries.

'Chaleya' is from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan,' presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Atlee, holds Gauri Khan's production and Gaurav Verma's co-production. The film is slated for a global theatrical release on September 7, 2023, featuring Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions.

