Disha Patani in directorial chair for the first time with 'Kyun Fikar Karu' music video, shares BTS

Disha Patani, a sizzling star of Indian cinema, is set to make her directorial debut with the music video "Kyun Karu Fikar." Her alluring performances and magnetic presence have entranced fans. The teaser and poster release garnered immense appreciation, fueling anticipation. Disha pleasantly surprised followers with a sneak peek into the making of the song through exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, adding to the excitement. As the song's release approaches tomorrow, fans are eagerly awaiting this new dimension of Disha's artistic talent and vision.

Offering a sneak peek into her directorial debut 'Kyun Karu Fikar,' Disha Patani expressed her anticipation on social media. She shared the BTS video and added her excitement for the upcoming release. She wrote in caption, "I really couldn’t think of any caption..😅 just me acting like i know what im doing.. btw that’s my directing face.. always happy and cheerful #KyunKaruFikar full video out tomorrow"

The BTS video captures Disha's preparation for the shoot and her enjoyment during her directorial debut.

From 'Hui Malang' to 'Slow Motion' and 'Do You Love Me,' Disha consistently mesmerizes us with her dance prowess in songs. 'Kyun Karu Fikar' promises a unique music video, exuding international vibes. The unveiled assets radiate this energy. The song feels like a carefree anthem, and we're eagerly anticipating our young actress to display her directorial finesse in this captivating video.

Regarding her professional commitments, Disha Patani is set to grace the screen in 'Yodha,' where she will share the spotlight with Siddharth Malhotra. Additionally, she has promising projects like 'Kanguva' and 'Suriya 42' in her upcoming lineup.

