    Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological film to release in 3D on THIS date

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in the mythical genre for the first time in Shaakuntalam. The movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
     

    Shaakuntalam Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological film to release in 3D on THIS date RBA
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 3:09 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next film will be a mythical film called Shaakuntalam, which has never been seen before. The film, which will star a princess, promises to be big on VFX, aesthetics, and an engaging plot. It is one of the most awaited Telugu films. While the anticipation is already strong, the manufacturers have revealed the release date.

    After a long wait, the film's producers have finally revealed the release date. Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha, will be released in cinemas on February 17, 2023. A new poster has also been unveiled, which depicts Samantha and Dev Mohan having a romantic moment.

    

    Shaakuntalam will be released in the following languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The picture will also be accessible in 3D, guaranteeing moviegoers a visual feast. Sharing the release date on social media, Samantha shared the poster and wrote, "Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from February 17, 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D." 

    About Shaakuntalam: 
    "We strive to deliver a greater experience with Shaakuntalam and immerse you in the World of Shaakuntalam, for which we as a team believed 3D would be a wonderful method," the creators said on Twitter in September. The film was supposed to be released on November 4, but it was delayed because the producers wanted to make it bigger and distribute it in 3D. We will need some time to pull everything together, thus we will be unable to reach the previously scheduled delivery date. We thank everyone who has shown us love and support from all around the world, and we hope to have your help in this as well! We will shortly announce a new release date."

    

    The film is based on Kalidasa's classic Indian drama Shakuntala, and will star Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the monarch of the Puru Dynasty. Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu play supporting roles in Shaakuntalam. 

    Arha, Allu Arjun's daughter, will make her Telugu debut with this flick. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also play important parts in the Telugu drama.

    Mani Sharma wrote the music. Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations are both co-producing the film. Meanwhile, Samantha relishes the success of her recent thriller actioner Yashoda, which drew a massive audience response. She will also be featured in the upcoming romance comedy Kushi alongside Liger star Vijay Deverakonda. After Mahanati, this will be her second collaboration with the Liger star (2018).

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also making headlines, speculating that she has opted out of her Bollywood projects, including the Varun Dhawan co-starrer Citadel. Several sources indicated that she is dropping out of the series owing to health difficulties. Our heads, however, verified that this is different.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2023, 3:09 PM IST
