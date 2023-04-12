Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience go gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions

The film Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will be released in cinemas on April 14. A special showing was conducted for a select lucky audience members, and it garnered only positive feedback.

There is a lot of excitement in Shaakuntalam. The film, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is based on the mythical character Shaakuntala. The initial look and trailer piqued everyone's interest in the picture. Furthermore, the actress used significant marketing to generate interest in Shaakuntalam.

As the release date approaches, people are getting more and more excited. The public review is now available. The film's producers organised a special premiere in Hyderabad, where a few lucky fans and reviewers saw Shaakuntalam considerably before anybody else. Samantha Ruth Prabhu seemed to have impressed everyone, according to the reports.

Also Read: Why Neetu Kapoor dislikes Katrina Kaif? Actress reveals the TRUTH in an old video (WATCH)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu overwhelms audiences with Shaakuntalam

Gunna Teamworks, a production company, uploaded a video of followers discussing Shaakuntalam. Some admirers applauded the Hollywood-caliber filmmaking, while others thought it was "next level." Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her enthusiasm for the video and remarked that she can't wait for the public to see the film in cinemas. She stated that the team gave their all in the film Shaakuntalam.

If the early reviews one user wrote, “Shaakuntalam is a movie where you can sit along with your whole family and enjoy.. it’s like beautiful poetry.. it will hit you like a cool breeze in a hot summer for 2 hours." Another one tweeted, “The brilliance of the film is the cast - their performance, charisma and the way they looked."

About Shaakuntalam:

Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar, will be released in cinemas on April 14, 2023. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will appear alongside Dev Mohan in the film. The film's plot is based on Kalidasa's classic Indian drama Shakuntala, which depicts the epic love affair between Shakuntala and King Dushyant. The legendary romance drama will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, among other languages.

Also Read: Netizens awestruck as Hema Malini takes Mumbai metro, auto ride home (WATCH)

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be featured in the film Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, which is about a love tale between an army officer and a Kashmiri girl. In the film, the actress will be seen romancing Vijay Deverakonda. The film will be released on September 1, 2023. Samantha also has the Indian instalment of the American web series Citadel in the pipeline.