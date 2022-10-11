Sexy video: Rihanna gets cheeky while dancing in tiny underwear

In the latest Instagram video that Rihanna posted for her brand ‘Savage X Fenty’, she is seen doing sexy dance while wearing an oversized grey hoodie and matching underwear.

Rihanna has shared an incredibly hot video on her Instagram handle in which she is promoting loungewear from her brand, Savage X Fenty. The 34-year-old singer danced her heart out and showed off her hot figure in the video.

Wearing an oversized grey hoodie and matching tiny panties, the video was shared by Rihanna on Tuesday. With her hair down, she accessorised her look with a necklace and bracelet while flaunting her sexy body in the stunning dance video.

Sharing the video on her gram, Rihanna captioned it: “thottin just got cozy… @savagexfenty #savageXlounge”. The post was instantly met with a lot of compliments from fans. While one enthusiastic fan exclaimed, “OMG!” another wrote, “ahhhhh the bangs,” referring to her hairstyle. One more user commented on it saying, “She’s back y’all”. There were also many users who asked the singer if the music that was playing in the video was her new song.

Recently, Rihanna dropped hints about the name of her four-month-old son. When she was spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend, she was seen sporting a necklace of the letter ‘D’. The pictures immediately caused speculations that the letter was signifying her son’s name which the singer is yet to reveal to the world. Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their bundle of joy in May, early this year.

Rihanna has recently been spotted several times with her rapper beau outside a music studio. These photographs have made her fans wonder if the singer is up for a new song. Some of the singer’s fans speculated that the couple may possibly be working on music collab while others made a guess that A$AP Rocky might simply be helping Rihanna to create her new tunes.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have stayed busy since the arrival of their son. Amidst this and making rounds to music studios, the couple has also been ensuring to go out on their date nights.