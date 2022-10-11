Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Madonna come out as ‘gay’ at the age of 64?

    Fans of Madonna are guessing if the pop star came out as gay in her latest TikTok video. What makes them say that? Well, watch the video here to find out the story behind it.

    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 11, 2022

    Pop sensation Madonna has left the internet baffled after she shared her recent video on TikTok. The 64-year-old singer seemingly came out as gay in a video that she put on Sunday which has sent her fans into a frenzy.

    In the now-viral TikTok video, the pop music icon was seen holding a pair of pink underwear as she said the words, "If I miss, I'm Gay!". She then attempted to toss the underwear into a trash can but looks like she missed it, that too on purpose.

    While Madonna didn't write a caption for her post, fans and followers of the actor were quick to share their thoughts in the comment section. One of the users wrote: "Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her." Another user also echoed a similar thought as he commented saying, “Did Madonna just come out? And I’m witnessing it in real time??” while a third user said, "We are witnessing herstory."

    Watch the video here:

    The "Material Girl" singer has had two marriages in the past, one with Sean Penn that last for four years from 1985 to 1989, and the other with Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. Madonna has also been vocal about her sexual identity. In the year 1991, she spoke about her personal theory around sexuality, wherein she said that "everybody has a bisexual nature."

    A lot of speculations regarding Madonna’s sexuality were made after the release of her video for the song ‘Justify My Love’. "I won't say I have never slept with a woman but…I love men," she once said in an interview, according to Newsweek.

    Madonna has also been a fierce advocate for LGBTQ rights over all these years. She was, in fact, awarded the ‘Advocate for Change Award’ at the 30th GLAAD awards in 1991. Meanwhile, the internet is patiently waiting for Madonna to address these speculations about how she identifies herself sexually and clear the air around the video.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
