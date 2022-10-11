Kanye West to Rihanna, 5 stars whose Twitter, Instagram was blocked for offensive posts

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanye West has once again grabbed all the attention for the wrong reasons after his social media handles were barred over the weekend. Ye’s recent posts were condemned by the public as ‘anti-Semitic’, after which the social media giants, Instagram and Twitter, banned the rapper’s handles. But this is not the first time that a celebrity’s account was barred by these platforms. In past too, there have been several such episodes. Therefore, here are five popular celebrities from the West whose social media handles were temporarily banned by the platforms along with the reason behind the ban.

    Kanye West: This is not the first time that Kanye West’s social media handles were blocked. The rapper’s Instagram account was blocked for at least 24 hours after he directed a slur at Trevor Noah of ‘The Daily Show’. A member of the repeat offender club, Ye was also temporarily banned from Twitter once when he posted the phone number of Randall Lane, editor of Forbes magazine in 2020.

    Adele: When Adele posted some ridiculous tweets after getting drunk, her Twitter handle was temporarily suspended by the microblogging site. Now, all of Adele’s tweets go through a three-member team from his management who check them before it’s posted.

    Rihanna: Joining the list is pop star Rihanna who too got her social media account temporarily banned. She did not put any offensive posts but one of the photos that she had posted on her Instagram handle, showed off her butt. This violated the community guidelines of the gram, and therefore, her account was temporarily banned.

    Madonna: Similar to Rihanna, Madonna’s images also led to her suspension from social media platforms. Certain photos of Madonna, which got her account suspended for a while, never really made it to the public. When the pictures were posted, they were reportedly taken down immediately as she broke two rules – one the pictures came under the category of "mature content" and the other that she reposted third-party images.

    50 Cent: Another celebrity whose Instagram account was suspended was none other than American rapper, 50 Cent. It was in 2010 when he posted ‘obscene photos’ which got his Instagram account suspended.

