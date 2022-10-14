Sexy video: Nora Fatehi shows hot moves in bikini top, denim shorts

Wearing a crimson bikini top paired with tiny denim shorts, actor Nora Fatehi has once again set the temperature soaring in the latest video that she posted on her Instagram handle. In the video, Nora is seen dancing at a beach while showing off some hot and sexy moves.

Nora Fatehi often makes it to the headlines for her bold looks, apart from her dance and acting skills. She is grown to become one of the sexiest dancers in the Hindi film industry in today’s time. With her sizzling dance moves, the actor stuns her fans each time she shows off her skills.

On Friday, Nora Fatehi put up a new video in which she is seen in a hot avatar. Nora is seen dancing at a beach wearing a crimson bikini top along with short denim pants. Nora’s new videos are making her fans sweat.

Nora Fatehi has set the internet temperature high with her latest video. In the video she shared on her Instagram handle, she is seen performing at a beach along with two of her two friends. As the music plays, Nora moves her body on the beats, sending all her fans into a frenzy.

Several fans of Nora Fatehi took to the comments section to compliment the actor on her dance moves. One of the users wrote, “Hotness also has a limit” while another one commented saying, “Very hot Nora”. Other fans of Nora dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section, praising the actor.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi has been in the news lately in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She accepted expensive gifts from the conman which were allegedly brought from the extortion money. Nora has been questioned by multiple agencies investigating the matter.

Talking about the work front, Nora Fatehi is going to be seen in the film ‘Thank God’, starring actors Ajay Devgan, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Nora, on the other hand, will be seen in a dance number alongside Sidharth; the song is a Hindi remake of the Sri Lankan song ‘Manike’. The comedy-drama is expected to hit the theatres on October 25, on the occasion of Diwali.