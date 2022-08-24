Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy pics: Disha Patani rocks desi look in stunning cream-coloured lehenga with plunging neckline blouse

    Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s latest pictures on Instagram are everything hot and steamy! The actor is seen donning a gorgeous lehenga and strappy blouse while going minimal with the accessories. Disha’s pictures are from a photoshoot that she did for a magazine’s cover page.

    Sexy pics Disha Patani rocks desi look in stunning cream coloured lehenga with plunging neckline blouse drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 24, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    With the festive season around the corner, if you have been looking out for some inspiration for your traditional look, then take a cue from Disha Patani’s latest pictures. The actor’s new photoshoot shows her in a stunning cream-coloured lehenga paired with a plunging neckline blouse.

    On Wednesday, Disha Patani posted a few pictures from her recent photoshoot that she did for the magazine. In the pictures, Disha is seen donning a sequin lehenga in cream colour. The stunning embellished lehenga fitted tightly on her hips, showing off her curves. It also had a flair, unlike the usual fishtail lehengas.

    The blouse, on the other hand, was a perfect mix of traditional and modern. The strappy corset had sequin work all over it along with flower patterns. For accessories, Disha Patani wore a statement ring and chaandbalis.

    Take a look at Disha Patani’s photos: 

    ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi glitters in royal blue embellished ensemble

    The pictures that Disha Patani shared on her Instagram handle, were from the cover shoot for a top magazine. Disha has been featured on the cover page of the magazine in traditional attires. Apart from this cream-coloured lehenga, Disha shared pictures in one more outfit. Here she was seen wearing a cream outfit with handwork all over it that came with a corset top, connecting with the flowing-skirtish lehenga.

    ALSO READ: Steamy pictures: Esha Gupta puts cleavage on display in nude gown

    Check out the pictures here:

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the multi-starrer film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film also starred actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Even though no big-budget Bollywood film was released around ‘Ek Villain Returns’, the film could not save itself from being a flop. Backed by T-series, the film had a hard time at the ticket window and could not even recover its cost.

    Speaking of Disha Patani, the actor has also been in the news lately for her personal life. Right before the release of ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Rumours about Disha’s alleged break-up with Tiger Shroff started doing rounds. The actors, however, have neither confirmed their relationship nor denied it, leave alone the break-up rumours!

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his phailoed comment over Alia Bhatt pregnancy drb

    Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his ‘phailoed’ comment over Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

    Hollywood James Cameron Avatar to re release in India on THIS date drb

    James Cameron’s Avatar to re-release in India on THIS date

    The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Ahead of series premiere final trailer released watch drb

    The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Ahead of series premiere, final trailer released (Watch)

    Vikram Vedha teaser out: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film to release on September 30th RBA

    Vikram Vedha teaser out: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film to release on September 30th

    Case filed against Laal Singh Chaddha, Shabaash Mithu for ridiculing differently abled people drb

    Case filed against ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Shabaash Mithu’ for ‘ridiculing’ differently-abled people

    Recent Stories

    football Will it be Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi again Manchester United icon now linked to Ligue 1 Marseille snt

    Will it be Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi again? Man United icon now linked to Marseille

    Hartalika Teej 2022 Mouni Roy to Tejashwi Prakash take fashion cues from these stars to get Teej ready

    Hartalika Teej 2022: Mouni Roy to Tejashwi Prakash, take fashion cues from these stars to get Teej ready

    ED CBI and IT are three 'jamaai' of BJP: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slams saffron party over raids - adt

    ED, CBI, and IT are three 'jamaai' of BJP: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slams saffron party over raids

    Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi likely to attend ceremony later next month AJR

    Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi likely to attend ceremony later next month

    tennis US Open 2022: Fans excited as Rafael Nadal gears up to lift off at Flushing Meadows snt

    US Open 2022: Fans excited as Rafael Nadal gears up to lift off at Flushing Meadows

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon