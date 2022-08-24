Sexy pics: Disha Patani rocks desi look in stunning cream-coloured lehenga with plunging neckline blouse

Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s latest pictures on Instagram are everything hot and steamy! The actor is seen donning a gorgeous lehenga and strappy blouse while going minimal with the accessories. Disha’s pictures are from a photoshoot that she did for a magazine’s cover page.

With the festive season around the corner, if you have been looking out for some inspiration for your traditional look, then take a cue from Disha Patani’s latest pictures. The actor’s new photoshoot shows her in a stunning cream-coloured lehenga paired with a plunging neckline blouse.

On Wednesday, Disha Patani posted a few pictures from her recent photoshoot that she did for the magazine. In the pictures, Disha is seen donning a sequin lehenga in cream colour. The stunning embellished lehenga fitted tightly on her hips, showing off her curves. It also had a flair, unlike the usual fishtail lehengas.

The blouse, on the other hand, was a perfect mix of traditional and modern. The strappy corset had sequin work all over it along with flower patterns. For accessories, Disha Patani wore a statement ring and chaandbalis.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s photos:

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi glitters in royal blue embellished ensemble

The pictures that Disha Patani shared on her Instagram handle, were from the cover shoot for a top magazine. Disha has been featured on the cover page of the magazine in traditional attires. Apart from this cream-coloured lehenga, Disha shared pictures in one more outfit. Here she was seen wearing a cream outfit with handwork all over it that came with a corset top, connecting with the flowing-skirtish lehenga.

ALSO READ: Steamy pictures: Esha Gupta puts cleavage on display in nude gown

Check out the pictures here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the multi-starrer film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film also starred actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Even though no big-budget Bollywood film was released around ‘Ek Villain Returns’, the film could not save itself from being a flop. Backed by T-series, the film had a hard time at the ticket window and could not even recover its cost.

Speaking of Disha Patani, the actor has also been in the news lately for her personal life. Right before the release of ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Rumours about Disha’s alleged break-up with Tiger Shroff started doing rounds. The actors, however, have neither confirmed their relationship nor denied it, leave alone the break-up rumours!