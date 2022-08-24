Nora Fatehi glitters in royal blue embellished ensemble

Nora Fatehi was papped outside the sets of the dance reality TV show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ on Wednesday. Dressed in a royal blue ensemble, Nora was also seen interacting with a girl fan on the sets. She is judging the show along with actor Madhuri Dixit and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Whether it is about nailing the toughest of dance moves or flaunting her fashionista side, Nora Fatehi has gained popularity among the viewers since the time of her debut in the Hindi film industry. The actor has also become a household name, thanks to the reality shows where she joins as one of the judges. Meanwhile, if you have been having some mid-week blues, time to check out these stunning pictures of Nora where she has completely slayed in an embellished ensemble.

Nora Fatehi was snapped outside the shoot location for the dance reality TV show 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'. Nora is one of the judges on the show and has been associated with other reality TV shows as well.

The actor wore an embellished ensemble in royal blue and black colour. The outfit that Nora Fatehi donned, had a round neck crop top with full sleeves along with a high-waist A-line skirt. The skirt came with a slit on the front and a cut at the side near the waist.

Nora Fatehi was seen interacting with the contestants of the show including Rubina Dilaik, Faisu and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Apart from this, she also met a cute fan who came to the sets to meet the actor.

