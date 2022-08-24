Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nora Fatehi glitters in royal blue embellished ensemble

    First Published Aug 24, 2022, 5:56 PM IST

    Nora Fatehi was papped outside the sets of the dance reality TV show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ on Wednesday. Dressed in a royal blue ensemble, Nora was also seen interacting with a girl fan on the sets. She is judging the show along with actor Madhuri Dixit and filmmaker Karan Johar.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Whether it is about nailing the toughest of dance moves or flaunting her fashionista side, Nora Fatehi has gained popularity among the viewers since the time of her debut in the Hindi film industry. The actor has also become a household name, thanks to the reality shows where she joins as one of the judges. Meanwhile, if you have been having some mid-week blues, time to check out these stunning pictures of Nora where she has completely slayed in an embellished ensemble.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi was snapped outside the shoot location for the dance reality TV show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’. Nora is one of the judges on the show and has been associated with other reality TV shows as well.

    ALSO READ: Steamy pictures: Esha Gupta puts cleavage on display in nude gown

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The actor wore an embellished ensemble in royal blue and black colour. The outfit that Nora Fatehi donned, had a round neck crop top with full sleeves along with a high-waist A-line skirt. The skirt came with a slit on the front and a cut at the side near the waist.

    ALSO READ: Sexy pictures: 5 times Monalisa looked steaming-hot in black

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi was seen interacting with the contestants of the show including Rubina Dilaik, Faisu and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Apart from this, she also met a cute fan who came to the sets to meet the actor.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Along with Nora Fatehi, filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul were also snapped at the sets of 'Jhalak Dikh La Jaa’. While Maneish is hosting the show, Karan, Madhuri and Nora are the three judges who will be marking the contestants.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his phailoed comment over Alia Bhatt pregnancy drb

    Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his ‘phailoed’ comment over Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

    Hollywood James Cameron Avatar to re release in India on THIS date drb

    James Cameron’s Avatar to re-release in India on THIS date

    The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Ahead of series premiere final trailer released watch drb

    The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Ahead of series premiere, final trailer released (Watch)

    Vikram Vedha teaser out: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film to release on September 30th RBA

    Vikram Vedha teaser out: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film to release on September 30th

    Case filed against Laal Singh Chaddha, Shabaash Mithu for ridiculing differently abled people drb

    Case filed against ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Shabaash Mithu’ for ‘ridiculing’ differently-abled people

    Recent Stories

    Officials call IRCTC, Twitter over citizens' data security, privacy: Report AJR

    Officials call IRCTC, Twitter over citizens' data security, privacy: Report

    Watch Truck driver helping elderly woman cross waterlogged street wins internet hearts-tgy

    Watch: Truck driver helping elderly woman cross waterlogged street wins internet hearts

    People dress as sheep for a weird contest in France - gps

    Watch: People dress as sheep for a weird contest in France

    How is Tomato Flu different from Monkeypox? Know symptoms, treatment, and precautions here - adt

    How is Tomato Flu different from Monkeypox? Know symptoms, treatment, and precautions here

    football Manchester City Erling Haaland reveals he aspires to be like Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema snt

    Man City's Erling Haaland reveals he aspires to be like Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon