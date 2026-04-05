Seth Rogen confirms 'The Studio' season 2 will address the death of co-star Catherine O'Hara. He stated the Apple TV+ comedy feels 'anchorless' without her and the loss will be acknowledged, shaping the themes of the upcoming season.

'The Studio' to Address Catherine O'Hara's Absence

The upcoming second season of 'The Studio' will confront a profound real-life loss, as co-creator and star Seth Rogen has confirmed that the series will directly address the absence of veteran actor Catherine O'Hara, who passed away in January at the age of 71. In a recent interview, quoted by E! News, Rogen acknowledged that the Apple TV+ comedy feels "anchorless" without O'Hara, who played Hollywood executive Patty Leigh in its debut season. He emphasised that the show will not sidestep the emotional impact of her death.

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"If anything, we're acknowledging the idea that we are a little anchorless," Rogen said, adding that while the series typically avoids heavy themes, elements of grief and loss will naturally shape the upcoming season. "We are not ignoring it," he said, as quoted by E! News.

Reworking Season 2 an 'Unbelievable Challenge'

O'Hara's passing has left both an emotional and creative gap for the team. Rogen's longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg described the process of reworking the second season as "an unbelievable challenge," noting that scripts had originally been written with her character at the centre. "Obviously emotionally, dealing with the loss, but also when it comes to the show itself," Goldberg explained, adding, "We wrote it for her to be there. We had it all set and the shock waves permeate throughout the entire new season," as quoted by E! News.

He added that O'Hara had been "the anchor" of the show, underscoring the magnitude of her absence.

A Crucial Role Behind the Scenes

Beyond her on-screen performance, O'Hara played a crucial role behind the scenes. Rogen recalled her dedication while accepting her posthumous Actor Award in March, revealing that she would regularly send detailed revisions of her scenes before filming. "Pretty much every evening before she had a shooting day... she would email me and Evan," he said, noting that her suggestions consistently improved not only her character but the overall quality of the show. (ANI)