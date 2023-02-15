Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars luncheon: Ali Fazal takes selfie with 'real OG' Tom Cruise; meets Cate Blanchett, Steven Spielberg

    Death at The Nile fame globally renowned B-town star Ali Fazal attending the Oscars luncheon with hollywood legends Tom Cruise, Cate Blanchett, Steven Spielberg, and Guillermo Del Toro is just unmissable and priceless.

    Ali Fazal is a globally renowned bollywood star. He is also a member of the Academy. Ali Fazal got snapped having a gala time at the prestigious Oscar luncheon representing India. 

    This year the Oscars have a record number of films from the country nominated, including the noted Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen directorial All That Breathes, RRR, for original song, and Guneet Monga directed The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves.

    Ali Fazal got elected as a member of the Academy in 2018. This big feat and accomplishment made him one of the youngest members from India. This star-studded luncheon, where several A-list icons and new young talent also made the cut for their contributions, was attended by global Hollywood icon Tom Cruise who won critical acclaim. Tom gave his career-best finesse-filled performance in the biggest blockbuster film Top Gun Maverick last year.

    Ali is currently in LA as part of his work commitments, joined the talented bunch, and extended his cheer for the Indian films representing the country as the award this year. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Ali expressed his feelings about being a part of this luncheon. He sheds light on how All That Breathes, by Shaunak and Guneet Monga, was one of the most brilliantly thought-provoking films he has watched recently. Ali elucidated on this point and said, "It was great to be there alongside Shaunak and Guneet as a representative of Indian cinema. All That Breathes is one of the most iconic films I have seen recently. To be there to see the film and our cinema getting celebrated was truly a proud moment."

    His upcoming films include the Hollywood film Kandahar alongside Gerard Butler and Vishal Bhardwaj directorial Khufiya which marks the big Bollywood debut of Wamiqa Gabbi in the film industry.

