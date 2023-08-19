Selena Gomez confesses having big crush on THIS MCU star; Know details

Selena Gomez has had her fair share of romance and relationships, but it is this Marvel actor she admitted to having a crush on years back. Keep on reading to find out. The songstress opened up about her celebrity crush in this VIRAL interview.

Selena Gomez is having a blast and gala time with episodes of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building releasing weekly, her song dropping in a few days, and her brand Rare Beauty doing well. If that was not enough, she is busy filming her cooking show Selena + Chef, which has already released four seasons and is working on her upcoming studio album. While her tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber still makes waves years later, the pop star always pointed out that she is single. Being single doesn't stop someone from having a crush. Gomez has divulged which MCU star she finds cute.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2015, the singer told host Andy Cohen who she was crushing on. "I have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn't he cute? He is cute," she gushed. Willie Geist, her fellow guest on the episode, asked if this was the first time she disclosed this. The 31-year-old songstress said yes. "Oh man, He's either going to hate me or love me." Cohen added, "I think he's going to love you."

While the confession was cute, nothing happened post that. But, years later in 2021, Evans did follow 'Calm Down' singer Selena on Instagram. The online activity sparked curiosity. Soon after, it got reported that the Come and Get It hitmaker and the Captain America star were spotted together. The images displayed leaving the same studio and restaurant are erupting dating rumours. The snaps went VIRAL on the Internet. It was far from the truth.

Also, it turns out that photos and images of Selena and Evans got taken from different years. Meanwhile, the actress has still not followed him back on Instagram. While fans have repeatedly pointed out how cute they would look together, they haven't ever dated one another.

