    Hindi, Tamil television actor Pawan passes away at 25 due to massive heart attack; know details

    From the Mandya district, comes Pawan who made a name for himself in the TV industry. He came from Hariharapura in the KR Pete taluk and was the son of Nagaraju and Saraswathi. According to reports, his body will be transported to Mandya, where his family members will carry out the last rituals.

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 7:34 PM IST

    Recent cardiac arrest-related deaths in the entertainment business have been shattering our hearts. Puneeth Rajkumar, a well-known Kannada actor, was also one of those who passed away after a heart attack. The South's film industry was shaken by the news of his death. The most recent reports indicate that a second young actor has since died after suffering a heart arrest. An performer for Hindi and Tamil television by the name of Pawan, who was only 25 years old, reportedly died early on Friday, August 18. According to reports, Pawan died at his Mumbai home at around five in the morning after suffering a severe heart attack. According to reports, his body will be transported to Mandya, where his family members will carry out the last rituals. 

    TAPCMS Chairman BL Devaraju, Congress Leader Bukanakere Vijaya Ramegowda, Block Congress President B Nagendra Kumar, JDS leader Akkihebbalu Raghu, Yuva Janata Dal State General Secretary Kurubahalli Nagesh, and numerous others have sent their condolences in response to Pawan's passing away. Recently, Spandana, the wife of actor Vijay Raghavendra, died after a heart arrest while on vacation in Thailand. The whole Kannada cinema industry was shocked by her tragic passing.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 7:35 PM IST
