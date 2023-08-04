'Scam 2003 The Telgi Story' teaser OUT: Series based on story of Abdul Kalim Telgi, to release on THIS date

On Friday, August 4, the highly anticipated series "Scam 2003: The Telgi Story" released its teaser. Abdul Kalim Telgi's life is the inspiration for the series, which Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani co-directed.

The 'Scam 1992' creators are back with a new banger. On Friday, August 4, a teaser for the upcoming web series "Scam 2003: The Telgi Story" was made available. Tushar Hiranandani and Hansal Mehta are the series' directors. The movie "Scam 2003" is based on one of Abdul Karim Telgi's largest frauds in India. The franchise already told Harshad Mehta's narrative in "Scam 1992." The first part of the teaser centred on the Telgi scam, while the second half featured footage from "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story." His swindle cost a total of Rs 30,000 crore.The account provides information on the con artist who printed counterfeit stamp papers, purchased the equipment he needed, and employed over 300 individuals. Check out the trailer here:

The teaser was also published on Instagram via Sony LIV's official social media account. "Khel bada tha, aur khiladi...!" was the caption. Abdul Karim Telgi's account of one of India's largest frauds, whose unbelievable scope startled the country. Only on Sony LIV starting on September 2nd. One of the events that profoundly startled the entire country was the fraud in 2003. It was translated from Sanjay Singh, a journalist and news reporter,'s Hindi book "Reporter Ki Diary." Together with Sanjay, renowned author Kiran Yadnyopavit developed the show.

Production of "Scam 2003" is handled by Sony's Studio Next in collaboration with Applause Entertainment. Additionally, it was previously revealed that seasoned theatre performer Gagan Dev Riar will reportedly play the lead role of Telgi in the series. The series will stream on SonyLiv from September 2.

