  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SATYAMEVA JAYATE 2 review: John Abraham delivers a power-packed performance in this mass entertainer

    The film will appeal to the masses for its storyline and the drama that it has to offer. Satyameva Jayate 2, with some clap worthy dialogues, foot-tapping music, and typical Bollywood action sequences can perform well at the box office.

    SATYAMEVA JAYATE 2 review: John Abraham delivers a power pack performance in this mass entertainer drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 25, 2021, 5:56 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Director Milap Milan Zaveri has delivered a film that is surely going to appeal to the masses. The film is not for those who don’t like 'massy' films, but if you simply want to get entertained with a little too much drama and action, go watch this film! This John Abraham starrer film is a commercial drama that will certainly hit off with the masses, especially for its ‘patriotic’ feel to it. This is the first film wherein John is seen playing not two but three characters. The film also features Divya Khosla, Gayatri Kapoor, Anup Soni and other actors in pivotal roles. 

    Story: Satyameva Jayate is a story of a family that is in a fight against corruption. ‘Satya Balram Azaad’, a home minister in Uttar Pradesh’s coalition government pushes to pass the anti-corruption bill in the assembly. However, he fails to get any support including his wife, Vidya Azad who is one of the MLAs and the daughter of UP’s Chief Minister, Chandra Prakash (Harsh Chhaya). The film has a turn of events wherein various kinds of corruption and wrongdoing are brought to notice which gives birth to a vigilante who is on a mission to kill the corrupt. In order to stop the vigilante, the police department asks its best man to come forward – ‘Jay Balram Azad’, Satya’s twin brother. Soon, the vigilante’s identity is revealed, and he is none other than ‘Satya’. The rest turn of events is what forms the film.

    ALSO READ: John Abraham snatches a fan's phone who was secretly shooting him, here's what happened next

    What works: John Abraham has delivered an actioner film that is sure to appeal to his fans. The actor has undergone an immense transformation which is evitable in the film as you can’t take your eyes off when he flaunts his bulky body. Of the three roles he essayed, one that would stay with the audience is the character of ‘Jay’. Milan Zaveri has done a wonderful job with the dialogues, and some of the one-liners are entertaining. Most of the action sequences are also a hit, but at some places, it does not appeal much. The film has raised topics that the common man will relate to. The script has been written well but you can’t miss out on the factor that it has been written wholly to entertain the masses.

    What doesn’t work: Satyameva Jayate 2’s first half is quite strong. However, soon, after the interval, it dips and feels like a drag, only to pick up the pace again by the end of the film. There is a little too much of John Abraham on the screen. While people may want to see him more on the screen, the makers could have thought of bringing more actors to the table. What clearly did not work was the absence of an actor like Manoj Bajpayee who was a vital part of the prequel.

    Ratings: We give this film 3 stars out of 5. While two stars are for the screenplay, direction and music, one star is for John Abraham four effortlessly pulling of all the three roles.

    ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi's hot belly dance moves in Satyamev Jayate 2's Kusu Kusu song deserves your attention

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2021, 6:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara reacts on seeing her 'papa' on TV [VIDEO]

    Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara reacts on seeing her 'papa' on TV [VIDEO]

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant to bring husband on sets of show? Here's what we know SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant to bring husband on sets of show? Here's what we know

    Was Smriti Irani denied entry on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show? Here's what we know SCJ

    Was Smriti Irani denied entry on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show? Here's what we know

    Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh groove to Brown Munde fame singers songs [VIDEO] SCJ

    Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh groove to Brown Munde fame singers songs [VIDEO]

    Jisoo Jennie, Rose's 's COVID-19 report out

    BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé's COVID-19 report out [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Recent Stories

    All you need to know about Anand Velkumar, who recently bagged silver in World Speed Skating Games 2021-ayh

    All you need to know about Anand Velkumar, who recently bagged silver in World Speed Skating Games 2021

    Taliban claims signing deal with Cpharm for cannabis processing, Australian company say just all lies-dnm

    Taliban claims signing deal with Cpharm for 'cannabis processing', Australian company say ‘just all lies’

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Here are the records scripted on Day 1-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Here are the records scripted on Day 1

    NEET counselling postponed: Centre to revisit Rs 8 lakh annual income criteria for EWS quota-dnm

    NEET counselling postponed: Centre to revisit Rs 8 lakh annual income criteria for EWS quota

    Bank holidays in December 2021 Read this before you plan your visit

    Bank holidays in December 2021: Read this before you plan your visit

    Recent Videos

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel France England emmanuel macron boris johnson

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel-dnm

    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)-ayh

    Exclusive: Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    international monetary fund rejects Pakistan borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    IMF rejects Pakistan's borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Game 6: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon