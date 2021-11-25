SATYAMEVA JAYATE 2 review: John Abraham delivers a power-packed performance in this mass entertainer

The film will appeal to the masses for its storyline and the drama that it has to offer. Satyameva Jayate 2, with some clap worthy dialogues, foot-tapping music, and typical Bollywood action sequences can perform well at the box office.

Director Milap Milan Zaveri has delivered a film that is surely going to appeal to the masses. The film is not for those who don’t like 'massy' films, but if you simply want to get entertained with a little too much drama and action, go watch this film! This John Abraham starrer film is a commercial drama that will certainly hit off with the masses, especially for its ‘patriotic’ feel to it. This is the first film wherein John is seen playing not two but three characters. The film also features Divya Khosla, Gayatri Kapoor, Anup Soni and other actors in pivotal roles.

Story: Satyameva Jayate is a story of a family that is in a fight against corruption. ‘Satya Balram Azaad’, a home minister in Uttar Pradesh’s coalition government pushes to pass the anti-corruption bill in the assembly. However, he fails to get any support including his wife, Vidya Azad who is one of the MLAs and the daughter of UP’s Chief Minister, Chandra Prakash (Harsh Chhaya). The film has a turn of events wherein various kinds of corruption and wrongdoing are brought to notice which gives birth to a vigilante who is on a mission to kill the corrupt. In order to stop the vigilante, the police department asks its best man to come forward – ‘Jay Balram Azad’, Satya’s twin brother. Soon, the vigilante’s identity is revealed, and he is none other than ‘Satya’. The rest turn of events is what forms the film.

What works: John Abraham has delivered an actioner film that is sure to appeal to his fans. The actor has undergone an immense transformation which is evitable in the film as you can’t take your eyes off when he flaunts his bulky body. Of the three roles he essayed, one that would stay with the audience is the character of ‘Jay’. Milan Zaveri has done a wonderful job with the dialogues, and some of the one-liners are entertaining. Most of the action sequences are also a hit, but at some places, it does not appeal much. The film has raised topics that the common man will relate to. The script has been written well but you can’t miss out on the factor that it has been written wholly to entertain the masses.

What doesn’t work: Satyameva Jayate 2’s first half is quite strong. However, soon, after the interval, it dips and feels like a drag, only to pick up the pace again by the end of the film. There is a little too much of John Abraham on the screen. While people may want to see him more on the screen, the makers could have thought of bringing more actors to the table. What clearly did not work was the absence of an actor like Manoj Bajpayee who was a vital part of the prequel.

Ratings: We give this film 3 stars out of 5. While two stars are for the screenplay, direction and music, one star is for John Abraham four effortlessly pulling of all the three roles.

