The British live sketch comedy 'Saturday Night Live U.K.' has been renewed for a second season by Sky Network. The new season will feature 12 episodes and is scheduled to air in the fall of 2026 and early 2027, according to a Variety report.

The British live sketch comedy 'Saturday Night Live U.K.' is set to be renewed for a second season, reported Variety.

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Season 2 Details Confirmed

According to the outlet, Sky Network confirmed that the second season will air in fall 2026 and early 2027 with an initial 12-episode order. 'SNL' creator and 'SNL U.K.' executive producer Lorne Michaels said in a statement, "I'm incredibly proud of our team and the show. It keeps getting better every week. I'm grateful to Dana Strong and Sky for believing in and supporting 'SNL U.K.' I'm excited for the season ahead."

Star-Studded Support and Major Investment

The spinoff has also had plenty of support with 'SNL' alum Tina Fey hosting the inaugural episode of the U.K. version while Jimmy Fallon popped up as a guest for Episode 5, reported Variety. Michaels and fellow alum Seth Meyers were also heavily involved in development, and Michaels continues to be hands-on.

A second season order highlights Sky's continued faith in the show, which was bumped up from a six- to an eight-episode order before it had even launched. As Variety previously reported, each episode has a budget of approximately 2.6 million USD, a sum almost unheard of for a British comedy sketch series.

'Ted Lasso's' Hannah Waddingham and 'Doctor Who' star Ncuti Gatwa round out the hosting duties for this season, reported Variety. (ANI)