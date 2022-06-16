Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Netflix or Prime? Mahesh Babu’s film to release on this date

After running successfully in the theatres, Mahesh Babu’s film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is all set for its OTT release.

South superstar Mahesh Babu's film 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' was released in theatres on May 12. The film got a good response from the audience and did well at the box office; it crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in 12 days.

Now, after its successful run at the theatres, the film is all set to release on OTT soon. So, if you have not yet watched the film and want to finally see Mahesh Babu’s one of the finest works of cinema, here is your opportunity to watch it.

Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Pata’ will be released on Amazon Prime Video. On Wednesday, Prime Video informed its customers that the film will soon be available to watch on its OTT platform.

Previously, there were talks that the film could be seen only on rental for Rs 199. But now with the confirmation of the release date, the film will be available for all Prime members to watch for free on the platform. So, when will the film be available to watch on OTT? As per Prime Video’s information, 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' can be watched from June 23 onwards.

South superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh were seen together for the first time in this film which was by Parashuram Petla. Apart from them, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Nadia, Venla Kishore and Subbaraj.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu will soon be seen in director Trivikram Srinivas's film 'SSMB 28'. After this, He will start preparing for SS Rajamouli's pan-India film. There were also reports that the actor has finalised two years for the film.