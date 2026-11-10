Hombale Films has announced 'Saranagati', an animated biographical feature on ISKCON founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. The film utilizes AI motion-capture technology and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in August 2027.

Hombale Films Announces Biographical Animated Feature

Hombale Films has announced 'Saranagati- The Life Of A Surrendered Soul', an upcoming devotional animated feature chronicling the life and journey of ISKCON founder His Divine Grace AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. The film, being developed in association with Transcendental Films, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in August 2027. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

About the Biographical Project

The biographical project will trace the life of Prabhupada, the Founder-Acarya of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), who introduced India's spiritual and cultural heritage to millions of followers across the world.

Innovative AI Technology Used

One of the key highlights of the announcement is the film's use of artificial intelligence. According to the makers, 'Saranagati' will be produced as an animated feature using state-of-the-art AI motion-capture technology. The decision marks a departure from the traditional live-action format and introduces a technology-driven approach to presenting the spiritual leader's life on screen. The film is slated to arrive in cinemas worldwide in August 2027.

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