    Sara Ali Khan plays a knock-knock joke on Vicky Kaushal; here is what happened next

    Sara Ali Khan often posts videos of the knock-knock jokes she plays on her younger sibling, Ibrahim Ali Khan. But, this time around, the victim of her knock-knock jokes was not his brother ‘Iggy Potter’ as she fondly calls Ibrahim, but it was actor Vicky Kaushal.

    Mumbai, First Published Nov 28, 2021, 10:42 PM IST
    Sara Ali Khan’s humour is something that one can’t ignore. And talking of her humour, what reminds us of the most are her knock-knock jokes. If you follow Sara Ali Khan on Instagram, you certainly must have come across the knock-knock jokes that she played on her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. But this time, it was not Ibrahim who had to hear her knock-knock joke; in fact, it was Vicky Kaushal this time.

    In a funny reel shared by the ‘Kedarnath’ actress on her Instagram, Sara pulls off a clever knock-knock joke which comes with a secret message. When Vicky Kaushal asks Sara Ali Khan “Who’s there” in response to her “knock-knock”, Sara says “Hi chak”. Of course, Vicky askes her the obvious question – “Who chak”. And that’s it. That is when Sara breaks into a song – Haye Chaka Chak Hai Tu, Haye Chaka Chak Hu Mai. Well, if you still have not understood it then let us explain it to you.

    Sara Ali Khan did a little show there with Vicky Kaushal wherein she revealed the launch of the new song ‘Chakachak’ from her upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’. The song will be released on Monday, November 29.

    Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s reel time with Vicky Kaushal:

    On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ opposite actor Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The trailer of the film directed by Aanad L Rai, was released recently. Other than this, Sara Ali Khan has also signed a film where she is paired opposite actor Vicky Kaushal. The two were together at a film's set when the reel was shot.

    Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal who was last seen in Sardar Udham is rumoured to marry Katrina Kaif next month. Their wedding functions will be held from December 07 to December 09 in Rajasthan, reportedly.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2021, 10:56 PM IST
