    Sushant Singh Rajput: Sara Ali Khan to Rhea Chakraborty - List of actresses he was linked with

    First Published Jun 14, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    The unexpected death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 shook the whole industry and his admirers. Let us look into his love life, which was always the talk of the town among curious fans.
     

    The unexpected death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput shook the whole industry and his admirers. On June 14, 2020, the 'Kai Po Che' actor was discovered hanged in his Bandra home.

    Following the actor's death, the CBI launched an investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) launched an investigation into the suspected drug link in Bollywood, and his girlfriend Rheas Chakraborty was arrested.
     

    The NCB also summoned Sushant's rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in a narcotics case relating to the late actor's death. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande, the actor's ex-girlfriend, has made headlines for her fiery interviews and poignant social media messages. Here's a look at the actor's love life on the 2nd anniversary of his death:
     

    Ankita Lokhande
    Sushant and Ankita were in a relationship for more than 6 years and were once couple goals. The actors fell in love with each other on the sets of their TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ in 2009. The duo was all set to tie the knot but things changed between them after Sushant started working in Bollywood. The actors called it quits in 2016.

    Kriti Sanon
    Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, who worked together on Dinesh Vijan's 'Raabta,' allegedly began dating during the film's production. While the couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their images and extravagant getaways backed up the rumours. Singer Lizaa Malik once stated in 2020 that the late actor and Kriti were in a relationship and appeared to be quite happy.

    Sara Ali Khan
    The late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged relationship with his 'Kedarnath' co-star Sara Ali Khan made news two years back when the actress' name surfaced in a narcotics case connected to his death. They began dating during the filming of their love movie "Kedarnath" in 2018 and split up a few months later.
     

    Sara had joined Rajput and his buddies on vacation to Thailand, according to Rajput's former aide Sabir Ahmed, in September 2020. In August of 2020, the late actor's buddy Samuel Haokip revealed the purported romance. Sara, however, said that the relationship was short-lived.
     

    Rhea Chakraborty
    Sushant and Rhea began dating in January of this year. The actress stated they were in a live-in relationship after the actor's death. The couple was frequently seen at parties, gatherings, and birthday celebrations. Sushant, on the other hand, has chosen to keep his relationship status private in public. Their October bae-cation in Paris verified the rumours.

     

