Sanya Malhotra has started shooting for her new film, 'Sunder Poonam'. She shared pictures from the muhurat puja with co-stars Aditya Rawal and Aditya Seal. The film, a romantic thriller directed by Pulkit, was announced by Prime Video.

Sanya Malhotra has kick-started working on her new film titled 'Sunder Poonam'. On Tuesday morning, Sanya took to Instagram and shared several pictures from the film's muhurat puja. In the images, she could be seen posing with her 'Sunder Poonam' team including actors Aditya Rawal and Aditya Seal. "#SundarPoonam It begins," Sanya captioned the post.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sanya Malhotra on her 'emotionally demanding' role

'Sunder Poonam' was officially announced at Prime Video's slate event in Mumbai on March 19. Speaking of the project, Sanya, in a press note, stated, "Sundar Poonam is an incredibly exciting film for me as it brings me face-to-face with one of the most challenging roles I've taken on so far. It pushes me into an unexplored space as an actor. The character is layered, intense, and emotionally demanding, which instantly drew me in. Collaborating with Vikram and Abundantia Entertainment has always been incredibly fulfilling, and after Shakuntala Devi, I'm excited to begin a new chapter with them and Prime Video. Pulkit is an exceptionally talented director, and his sensitivity towards storytelling adds so much depth to the narrative. I'm looking forward to starting this journey and sharing a new side of myself with the audience."

A 'gripping romantic thriller' based on true events

Speaking about the project, Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO, Abundantia Entertainment, said: "Our partnership with Prime Video has consistently enabled us to tell stories that are distinctive, disruptive, and resonate with a wide audience. With Sundar Poonam, we are further strengthening this partnership by bringing a gripping romantic thriller that features Sanya Malhotra, one of my favourite actors, in a never-seen-before avatar. Inspired by chilling true events, the story is both compelling and entertaining, and I am excited to collaborate with Pulkit, whose work I have deeply admired, to bring this brilliant story to life."

'Sunder Poonam' is being directed by Pulkit. (ANI)