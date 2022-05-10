Santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma no more; PM Modi pays tribute

The legendary musician, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, breathed his last on Tuesday, May 10, in Mumbai. He was 84 years old.

India’s legendary musician and santoor player, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai. The legendary musician was 84 years old. He was suffering from kidney-related problems for the last six months and was on dialysis.

The legendary musician had an important contribution to the world of cinema. The duo of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, popularly known as 'Shiv-Hari' in the Hindi film industry, gave music to many super hit songs. One of the most loved songs of the musical dup was Film Chandini’s song ‘Mere Hatho Mai Nau Nau Chudiyaan Hai’, which was picturised of late actress Sridevi.

ALSO READ: Who was Taz Stereo Nation? British singer of Indian descent dies at 54

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute: Soon after the information of the sudden passing away of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma made rounds, the whole country, particularly the film industry and music world mourned the death of this legendary musician. Condolence messages started to pour on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his homage to the Santoor legend via a tweet that said: “Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. (sic)”

Furthermore, expressing his grief, Indian music composer and singer, Vishal Dadlani also took to Twitter. “Yet another massive loss to music. #PanditShivkumarSharma ji is irreplaceable. His playing redefined the Santoor along with Indian music itself. His film songs with Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia ji as "Shiv-Hari" will also be beloved forever. Strength to his family, fans & students. (sic),” Dadlani tweeted.

ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2 actor Mohan Juneja passed away

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was to perform live on May 15: As per reports, Pandit Shivkuamr Sharma was slated for a live concert on May 15. Lakhs of people were waiting to listen to the jugalbandi of ‘Shiv-Hari’. However, unfortunately, the Santoor legend breathed his last on Tuesday.