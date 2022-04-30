Who was Taz Stereo Nation? British singer of Indian descent dies at 54

Taz Stereo Nation passed away at the age of 54. The British singer of Indian Descent had crooned the superhit song ‘Nachange Sari Raat’.

Imaga: Taz Stereo Nation

In shocking news for the music world, the BBC Asia reported the sad demise of iconic singer Taz Stereo Nation and also paid a tribute to him. The British singer of Indian accent passed away at the age of 54 at a private hospital. Confirming his death, Taz’s family issued a statement on Saturday; he was previously in a coma but had managed to come out. The news of his demise has left the music world in a state of shock. As the world continues to mourn his death, here are a few things you should know about him.

Born as Tarsame Singh Saini, the singer was popularly known as Taz Stereo Nation, stage name. However, even before he became popular as ‘Taz Stereo Nation’, he was previously known as ‘Johnny Zee’.

Taz Stereo Nation was able to carve a niche for himself with his choice of music. He was a pioneer of the British Asian music scene and had made a space for his own in the music realm with cross-cultural Asian fusion music.