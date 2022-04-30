Who was Taz Stereo Nation? British singer of Indian descent dies at 54
Taz Stereo Nation passed away at the age of 54. The British singer of Indian Descent had crooned the superhit song ‘Nachange Sari Raat’.
In shocking news for the music world, the BBC Asia reported the sad demise of iconic singer Taz Stereo Nation and also paid a tribute to him. The British singer of Indian accent passed away at the age of 54 at a private hospital. Confirming his death, Taz’s family issued a statement on Saturday; he was previously in a coma but had managed to come out. The news of his demise has left the music world in a state of shock. As the world continues to mourn his death, here are a few things you should know about him.
Born as Tarsame Singh Saini, the singer was popularly known as Taz Stereo Nation, stage name. However, even before he became popular as ‘Taz Stereo Nation’, he was previously known as ‘Johnny Zee’.
Taz Stereo Nation was able to carve a niche for himself with his choice of music. He was a pioneer of the British Asian music scene and had made a space for his own in the music realm with cross-cultural Asian fusion music.
Taz Stereo Nation formed the famous ‘Stereo Nation’ band in the year 1996. It was with his band’s recognition that he popularly came to be known as Taz Stereo Nation.
The singer had also sung a few songs in the Hindi film industry. His last Bollywood song, ‘Gallan Goriyan’ was in John Abraham’s 2019 film Batla House which features actress Mrunal Thakur. The duet was sung by him and Dhvani Bhanushali. The other famous songs that he lent his voice include ‘Pyar Ho Gaya’ and ‘Nachange Sari Raat’.
It was Taj’s debut album ‘Hit the Deck’ that brought him popularity. The album had released in 1989 and continued to be on the top of the UK Asian pop chart for 36 weeks.
Taz’s music was known for its fusion of Traditional Asian melodies with a Western pop sensibility. Some of his most notable works include Pyar Ho Gaya, Nachenge Saari Raat and Gallan Gorian. He was also seen in films such as Salsa and Don’t Stop Dreaming.