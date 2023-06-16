Sanjeeda Shaikh gets brutally trolled for teaching daughter Ayra how to swim in bikini

When Sanjeeda Shaikh posted a picture of herself spending time with her 3-year-old daughter Ayra on Instagram, she received hate comments for her revealing outfit.

Sanjeeda Shaikh, an Indian actress, is extremely busy with her career and numerous playing roles. But despite all of that, she never passes up the chance to spend time with her kid. Sanjeeda, a single mother, works incredibly hard every day to provide Ayra Ali with an incredible life. We recently came across a cute photo of Sanjeeda and her daughter Ayra relaxing by the pool.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress goes topless with hand-shaped prop covering her assets

The actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a two-piece bikini, and her daughter was also wearing a blue bathing suit. She could be seen instructing Ayra in swimming as the mother-daughter pair appeared to be enjoying their time together. She uploaded the picture and captioned it with a blue and a green heart emoji. While admirers flocked to the beauty, several also left derogatory comments on her post.

WHAT DID FANS SAY? Although there were mixed comments, several hate comments were generated online. “Muslim nhi hote aise log.” Another said, “Full kapde b kbi pahn liya kro.” A user said, “So Sad kese kese log hai Samjh me.” Howeverm one positive commend read: “Everyone whose commenting shit here, nobody asks your opinion. In India, everyone has the right to do whatever they want. I suggest you fill your own shoes first.

On March 2, 2012, Sanjeeda Shaikh wed her longtime love, Aamir Alion. The couple welcomed parenthood in 2019 with the surrogate delivery of their daughter, Ayra Ali. Fans of Aamir and Sanjeeda, however, were much surprised in 2020 after their marriage had experienced some difficulties. Additionally, they filed for divorce in 2022.

ALSO READ: Arnold Schwarzenegger Netflix docu-series: Actor opens up on facing 'tough childhood'