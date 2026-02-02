Sanjay Mishra shares how his film 'Vadh' with Neena Gupta was originally named 'Gwalior'. He says 'Vadh' better captured the moral complexity. The actors also tease the sequel, 'Vadh 2', which has a new story and will release in Feb 2026.

From 'Gwalior' to 'Vadh': The Story Behind the Title

Actor Sanjay Mishra has revealed how his critically acclaimed film 'Vadh', which also starred Neena Gupta in the lead, was initially titled 'Gwalior', before the makers decided on a more layered name. Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Mishra shared how the title 'Vadh' essentially captured the moral complexity that remained at the heart of the story. "The name of our film was 'Gwalior'. It was fun to do it, but it wasn't released for about three to four years. However, the word 'Vadh' was in our dialogues. It was then that Luv Ranjan said, 'Vadh is your own title'. I didn't even expect it to become so popular. The speciality of 'Vadh' is that the more you get carried away by the death, the more it will work. You will want to kill that kind of person," he said.

In a follow-up, actor Neena Gupta referred to the grim scenes from the first film that seamlessly blended with the title. "One day, Sanjay had said, 'Pauses are very important'. In the film, there is a scene when he and I cleaning the blood. We sleep in a small room on a small bed. After the act, we have to go there and sleep. He removes the bedsheet and even forbids the wife to not clean. Those moments, the silences - they are unbelievable," the 'Panchayat' star said.

Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta on 'Vadh 2'

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta also opened up about their character arcs in the 'Vadh' films, explaining how Shambhunath Mishra and Manju delve into a darker world in pursuit of justice.

Speaking on the upcoming 'Vadh 2', Sanjay Mishra shared, "There will be no Vadh without violence," while Neena confirmed, "We are not husband and wife in this story. We are the same actor but different characters. The situation is different."

More About the Spiritual Sequel

The trailer for 'Vadh 2' was unveiled earlier this month, offering a glimpse into the dark world of criminal conspiracy, murder, and justice as Manju (Neena Gupta) has been sent to jail while Shambhunath Mishra (Sanjay Mishra) leads a dangerous act to get her out.

Joining the cast are actors like Kumud Mishra, Akshay Dogra, Amitt K Singh, Shilpa Shukla, and Yogita Bihani, adding more layers to the mystery. A Luv Films presentation, 'Vadh 2' is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is dubbed as a spiritual sequel to 'Vadh'. The film is slated to hit theatres on February 6, 2026. (ANI)