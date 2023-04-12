Sanjay Dutt injured during explosion scene shoot for Kannada movie 'KD', Read details

On the sets of his upcoming movie, KD- The Devil, Sanjay Dutt met with an accident. The incident took place when a bomb explosion sequence was being filmed. Read the entire story for additional information.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt suffered an accident while filming 'KD', his upcoming Kannada movie, with Dhruva Sarja playing the lead role. The actor, who will next be seen in the 'Sandalwood Project', was hurt on the movie set on Wednesday in Bengaluru while filming a scene involving a bomb explosion. Incidentally, the collision resulted in some injuries for the Vaastav (1999) actor.

According to a reliable source, Sanjay Dutt injured his hand, elbow, and face while filming a bomb explosion scene for KD: The Devil in Bengaluru. The collision caused a lengthy break in the shooting. The accident's specifics are still unknown. Dutt, who was hurt in the incident on Bengaluru's Magadi Road, is thankfully now making a full recovery.

Also Read | Want to sing like Mika Singh? Yashraj Mukhate will help you; watch this video

In regards to Sanjay Dutt's part in KD: The Devil: Sanjay Dutt portrays the villain in 'KD-The Devil'. It's interesting to note that Shilpa Shetty also returns to Sandalwood with this movie, where she plays Satyavati.

Work Front: On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt portrayed the lead antagonist, Adheera, in the Yash-starring film 'KGF: Chapter 2'. His performance was thoroughly praised. Returning to 'KD- The Devil', Prem is directing the movie, which will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Sanjay Dutt has other projects in the pipeline, such as 'The Good Maharaja', 'Ghudchadi', 'Leo', and 'Baap'.

ALSO READ: Late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's comeback with Roadies 19