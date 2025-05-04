Sania Mirza, a former Indian tennis player, recently shared the realities of motherhood in an unfiltered conversation on Masoom Minawala's podcast. She discussed her own experiences and challenges as a parent. She reminisced about the emotional struggles she endured, especially the guilt of having to leave her newborn son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, for professional obligations.

Sania opened up that six weeks after giving birth, she had to travel by flight to Delhi for an event, which was one of the toughest flights she had ever been on. She confessed, "I was being dramatic because, honestly, it isn't. Like people do that all the time, and kids are absolutely fine. We beat ourselves over it because we are giving ourselves mom's guilt".

The Struggles of Breastfeeding and Mental Load

Sania also discussed the struggles of breastfeeding, calling it more mentally exhausting than pregnancy itself. She explained that she had breastfed for 2.5 to 3 months, but felt the process mentally and emotionally exhausting.

"I am like, I will get pregnant three more times, but this feeding business, I don't know if I can do," she confessed, citing the time, sleep deprivation, and dependence involved in breastfeeding. Even though a world-class athlete, she could admit that the hidden work of motherhood—like midnight feedings and ongoing planning—can be daunting.

Parenting Is Never 50-50 Between Both Parents

One of the most compelling things Sania said was that parenting is never really equal between both parents. She pointed out that mothers usually carry the greater burden, whether in the form of emotional labor, physical caregiving, or societal expectations.

"Never is it 50-50 between both parents," she said, highlighting the disparity in parenting duties. Her thoughts resonated strongly with working mothers, many of whom grapple with juggling corporate responsibilities and childcare.

Championing Shared Parental Responsibilities

Sania opines that mothering is neither right nor wrong, provided the child is fit and cheerful. She advocated that society should deviate from strict protocols assigned to mothers and propagate joint parenting roles. Her candid perspective on motherhood has opened up discussions on the psychological and emotional torment women experience, pushing for freer dialogue on parenting, guilt, and societal expectations