Entertainment

[PHOTOS] Sania Mirza shares stunning pictures on Instagram

Sania Mirza's beauty

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza is often in the spotlight for her beauty. Her style captivates fans

Unmatched style

Sania Mirza captivates fans with her hot avatar. Her posts receive numerous likes and comments

Stunning in her youth

Sania Mirza looked amazing in her younger days. Fans flocked to stadiums to watch her play

Outshining Bollywood heroines

Sania Mirza's style rivals Bollywood actresses. Fans adore her every smile and style

Divorce from husband

Sania Mirza divorced her husband Shoaib Malik in 2024 and lives in Dubai with her son

Sania's current endeavors

Sania currently works in brand endorsements for various companies, earning crores. She also owns several large companies

Financially secure

Sania Mirza is financially well-off, with assets exceeding 200 crore rupees and her own company

