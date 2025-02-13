[PHOTOS] Sania Mirza shares stunning pictures on Instagram

Entertainment
Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza is often in the spotlight for her beauty. Her style captivates fans
Sania Mirza captivates fans with her hot avatar. Her posts receive numerous likes and comments
Sania Mirza looked amazing in her younger days. Fans flocked to stadiums to watch her play
Sania Mirza's style rivals Bollywood actresses. Fans adore her every smile and style
Sania Mirza divorced her husband Shoaib Malik in 2024 and lives in Dubai with her son
Sania currently works in brand endorsements for various companies, earning crores. She also owns several large companies
Sania Mirza is financially well-off, with assets exceeding 200 crore rupees and her own company
