Students of Sudarsan Sand Art Institute created a sand art animation tribute to Nana Patekar after his demise. The artwork read "End of an era. 1951-2026." Tributes poured in, with leaders like Devendra Fadnavis paying respects to the late actor.

Sand Art Tribute in Puri

A moving sand art animation has been created as an emotional tribute to veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar following his demise. The artwork captures the actor’s likeness through an evocative visual sequence, offering a heartfelt homage to his enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

The tribute was created by Rashmita Maharana, Sonali Aluk, and Monalisa Maharana, students of the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute. Using sand as their medium, the artists portrayed Patekar in a poignant sequence that reflects the admiration and respect he continues to command among audiences. "End of an era. Tribute to Nana Patekar Ji. 1951-2026," read a message on the sand art.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes have been pouring in across social media platforms, with fans, film artists, political figures, and others remembering Nana Patekar’s cinematic legacy.

Political Leaders Pay Respects

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday paid his respects to veteran actor Nana Patekar at Pune airport, where the actor’s mortal remains were brought ahead of his final rites. Fadnavis offered floral tributes to the late actor and expressed his condolences to Patekar’s family.

Following the tributes at Pune airport, the actor’s mortal remains were taken to his native Donje village in Pune Rural, where his final rites were scheduled to be conducted with full state honours. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived at Patekar's native village to pay his final respects.

Cause of Death

Patekar passed away after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. (ANI)