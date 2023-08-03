Pakistani national Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood movie? Here's what we know

Seema Haider has not consented to act in the film yet and has said that she will accept the offer only after getting a clean chit from Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). A team from a Bollywood production house reached met Seema to take her audition for the role of RAW agent.

Seema Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani national who has been in the news since May for her illegal entry into India, may star in "A Tailor Murder Story," based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Islamic fundamentalists. Jani Firefox Production House auditioned Seema in Greater Noida for the film. Filmmakers Jayant Sinha and Bharat Singh reportedly auditioned her. In the film, Seema, an ISI spy, will play a RAW officer.

However, the Pakistani national would only act in the film if Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) clears her.

About Seema's role in the film:

Seema plays a RAW agent in the film. Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally killed by fundamentalists in his store, inspiring the film. Filmmaker Ami Jani also felicitated Seema for embracing Hinduism. Seema also touched the feet of the filmmaker wearing a saffron shawl.

Storyline:

Mohammd Riyaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammed, who entered the tailor's business as clients, decapitated Kanhaiya Lal in broad daylight. The guys then confessed to murdering the tailor over a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma, who had caused a stir with her Prophet Muhammad comments. As officials blocked internet footage of the Udaipur beheading, religious tensions arose. Kanhaiya's wife and son reportedly gave producer Amit Jani a NOC.

According to India Today, "A Tailor Murder Story" would be released in November on a 25–30 crore rupees budget.