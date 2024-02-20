Samantha Ruth Prabhu terms separation from Naga Chaitanya 'Difficult', here's what she said

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya dated for several years before they married in 2017. However, the couple announced their split in October 2021.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu returned to work after her fight with myositis and launched her first health podcast. The actress discussed her autoimmune disease while also recalling her split with Naga Chaitanya. Samantha did not name her former spouse, but she did say that the year preceding myositis was "extremely difficult".

“I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was a tough year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were traveling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm. I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition,” Samantha said.

Also Read: REVEALED! Inside Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding menu

“The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the experience, the harrowing experience that I’ve been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I’m dealing with right now as well, I’d rather people be safe than sorry,” she added.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya dated for several years before they married in 2017. However, the two announced their split in October 2021, four years after their marriage. They had previously published a statement requesting fans and followers for privacy while they 'move on'.

Samantha has declared that she will be taking a break from acting once the production for Citadel India concluded in July 2023. Back then, the actress announced the news on her Instagram account, stating that she will prioritise her health in the next months.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor takes the internet by storm as she drops pictures in sequin beaded saree

“And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me..I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud..Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next☺️♥️,” she had written.

Samantha was most last spotted at work in Kushi. The love drama also included Vijay Deverakonda as the main. Samantha will next appear in the Indian version of Citadel, which also stars Varun Dhawan and is directed by Raj and DK.